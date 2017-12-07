Feist releases cookbook inspired by Pleasure

Musicians regularly release T-shirts, hats and other swag to go with their new albums, but for her album Pleasure, Feist has come up with a tasty alternative: a cookbook.

Co-written by Adrienne Amato, chef for the album's recording sessions, Pleasures: The Meals of an Album is made up of the vegetarian recipes Amato whipped up while the band was recording.

The recipes are organized song by song, day by day, for the 11-day session. The 122-page book also delves into the creation of the album.

"The making of an album is a communal process on many levels," said Feist in a release. "And that extended to the community of the kitchen while we were recording. We hope this book will embolden you to expand your repertoire, stock up on simple staples and invite friends into your kitchen to cook some of these meals with them."

All proceeds from the sale of the book will go to Community Food Centres Canada, a nonprofit that builds and supports community spaces in low-income communities.

Pleasures: The Meals of an Album is $25, and available as of Dec. 11.