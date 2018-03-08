Evanescence, Maylee Todd, Land of Talk and more: listen to Strombo's International Women's Day special

This week's episode of The Strombo Show is our annual celebration of International Women's Day.

We ring in the 15th anniversary of Evanescence's mega album Fallen and the band's recent collection, Synthesis, with an intimate session. As one of the architects of this last decade of pop-rock, frontwoman Amy Lee is a powerhouse. She brings her bravado, stories and song to the House of Strombo and talks all things motherhood and anxiety, and shares memories behind that undeniably influential album.

Land of Talk returned in 2017 from seven years of mental and geographic scramble with Life After Youth, and the band's lead single "This Time" ranked high on this year's Strombo Hundo. Lead singer Elizabeth Powell delivers those goods through her new songs plus a Safia Nolin cover, and she talks about modern feminism, the importance of redefinitions and what happens when you recognize mortality.

Maylee Todd's most recent album, Acts of Love, proposed the question: "What is your act of love and how does it bring you therapeutic value?" In conversation with Strombo, the inimitable artist digs into that tale of one woman's metamorphosis, the relationship between music and human nature, the meaning of happiness and more. All while performing new music and offering an exclusive cover of beatsmith MNDSGN.

We also revisit some of the most badass House of Strombo performances from this season, including the Beaches covering Linda Ronstadt, Belle Game covering Joan Baez, Black Mountain, Ellevator covering Kate Bush, Jessie Reyez, Weyes Blood covering Kate Bush and Zaki Ibrahim covering Mary J. Blige.

We also have song requests from some friends of the show, including Buffy Sainte-Marie, Cassie Dasilva, Charlotte Day Wilson, Lights, Margo Price, Milk and Bone and the Weather Station. Strombo also premieres new music from Skye Wallace.

Magnificent 7

U.S. Girls, "Velvet For Sale"

U.S. Girls, "Rage Of Plastics"

Skye Wallace, "Swing Batter"

Otoboke Beaver, "Anata Watashi Daita Ato Yome No Meshi"

The Breeders, "Nervous Mary"

Tallies, "Mother"

Charlotte Day Wilson, "Falling Apart"

Playlist

ESG, "UFO"

Bikini Kill, "Rebel Girl"

Blondie, "Atomic"

U.S. Girls, "Velvet For Sale"

U.S. Girls, "Rage Of Plastics"

Skye Wallace, "Swing Batter"

Maylee Todd, "Afanyala" (Strombo Sessions)

Maylee Todd, "Downtown" (Strombo Sessions)

Maylee Todd, "Eggs" (Mndsgn Cover) (Strombo Sessions)

Ellevator, "Running Up That Hill" (Kate Bush Cover) (Strombo Sessions)

Weyes Blood, "Wuthering Heights" (Kate Bush Cover) (Strombo Sessions)

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, "Androgynous"

Otoboke Beaver, "Anata Watashi Daita Ato Yome No Meshi"

Latasha Alcindor, "Glo Up"

The Breeders, "Nervous Mary"

Land of Talk, "This Time" (Strombo Sessions)

Land of Talk, "Yes You Were" (Strombo Sessions)

Land of Talk, "La Laideur" (Safia Nolin Cover) (Strombo Sessions)

Sister Nancy, "Bam Bam"

Martha Wainwright, "Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole"

Chvrches, "Get Out"

Tallies, "Mother"

Sweet Honey in the Rock, "Are My Hands Clean?"

The Beaches, "You're No Good" (Linda Ronstadt Cover) (Strombo Sessions)

Sandy Denny and the Stawbs, "On My Way"

Zaki Ibrahim, "Mary Jane (All Night Long) (Mary J. Blige Cover) (Strombo Sessions)"

Aretha Franklin, "R.E.S.P.E.C.T."

Joni Mitchell, "Circle Game"

Nina Simone, "Just Like a Woman"

Tom Waits, "Another Sucker on the Vine"

Joan Baez, "Day After Tomorrow" (Tom Waits cover)

The Belle Game, "It Ain't Me Babe" (Joan Baez cover) (Strombo Sessions)

Charlotte Day Wilson, "Falling Apart"

Evanescence, "Bring Me To Life"

Evanescence, "Lithium" (Strombo Sessions)

Evanescence, "Call Me When You're Sober" (Strombo Sessions)

Dorothy Ashby, "The Moving Finger"

Nancy Sinatra, "These Boots are Made for Walking"

Raggadeath, "One Life"

Tasha the Amazon, "Picasso Leaning"

Jessie Reyez, "Figures" (Strombo Sessions)

Black Mountain, "Mothers of the Sun" (Strombo Sessions)