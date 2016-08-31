CBC Music, in association with MusiCounts, presents the Canadian Music Class Challenge

CBC Music, in association with MusiCounts, is challenging Canadian music classes to perform their best cover of a Canadian song. From elementary to high school, the Canadian Music Class Challenge wants to hear everything from jazz bands, kazoo classes and guitar clubs, to hip-hop programs, symphonies and choirs. Whether your music program is traditional, or on the cutting edge of a music genre and style, we want to hear your take on one of these great Canadian songs.

So, what is the Canadian Music Class Challenge? We want your music class to choose one of our pre-cleared songs, perform it on video, and upload it to CBC Music. It's a chance to get a great Canadian song into your curriculum, while also featuring some of Canada's best up-and-coming musical talent: students from classrooms and music programs all over the country.

Here are the songs you can choose from:

"2 Heads" by Coleman Hell

"Adia" by Sarah McLachlan

"Ahead by a Century" by the Tragically Hip

"Bobcaygeon" by the Tragically Hip

"Ain't Gonna Bother" by Rosie and the Riveters

"Machine" by Scott Helman

"Stitches" by Shawn Mendes

"Run this Town" by Corb Lund

"The Hockey Song" by Stompin' Tom Connors

"We're Here for a Good Time" by Trooper

"Rolling Stone" by Reuben and the Dark

"Fil de Soi" by Marie Pierre Arthur

"Le Mepris" by Caracol

"T'es Pas Une Autre" by Buffy Sainte-Marie

"Soul Run" by Tanika Charles

The next step is simple. Submit the information to register your class, or classes. You can submit your class' video performance between September 30 and November 23 for your chance to win a high-tech classroom recording kit, as well as a commemorative plaque.

The Canadian Music Class Challenge welcomes an amazing judging panel this year, with artists ranging from opera to indie rock. On the panel, we have Toronto singer-songwriter Scott Helman, Quebec-based, Haitian-born soprano Marie-Josée Lord, pop-rock drummer Zach Sutton from Toronto band Jane's Party, and CBC Radio 2 Tempo host and mezzo-soprano Julie Nesrallah.

If you have any questions about this year's Canadian Music Class Challenge, take a look at our FAQ page.

We can't wait to hear some of the great musical talent from music programs and classrooms across the country!