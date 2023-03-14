Nickelback documentary Hate to Love will get worldwide 2-night run

Nickelback has announced that it will show its feature-length documentary in theatres worldwide for a two-night run on March 27 and 30.

Hate to Love: Nickelback follows the formation and success of the Hanna, Alta., band, whose massive 2000s hits "How You Remind Me," "Photograph" and "Far Away" helped make it one of the most successful rock acts of all time. With that much love has come a significant amount of hate, which documentarian Leigh Brooks also explores in the documentary, looking at how it has impacted — and possibly fuelled — the band.

Nickelback was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2023, and during the band's onstage acceptance speech singer Chad Kroeger said: "We had no idea what we were doing and most of the time still don't. But everything we did wound up leading us to this."

Backstage in the media room shortly after that speech, the band had some words meant specifically for its haters: "We have been the whipping boys of the music industry for way too long. It's nice to see things change … we're four guys who make music, and we've been absolutely ripped through the mud. And worse. For a good 15 years of our 27-year career. So what's it like? It f--king sucks. What's it like to win tonight? F--king redemption."

Nickelback inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame | 2023 Juno Awards Duration 11:33 Nickelback inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2023 Juno Awards

Hate to Love: Nickelback, which premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, will play in more than 1,350 locations across 30 countries, with tickets going on sale Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. ET through NickelbackFilm.com.

"We hope everyone enjoys our story, fans, friends or otherwise," the band said in a statement.

Lizzo Reminds Us of Why We Should Love Nickelback Duration 1:08 Lizzo Reminds Us of Why We Should Love Nickelback

With files from the Canadian Press.