Music in the time of COVID-19: live performances you can stream from home

This time of social distancing is necessary but difficult, putting a big strain on people whose livelihoods depend on bringing people together. And while musicians have been cancelling tours and plans daily, they still want to bring their art to the masses — and hopefully drum up some revenue in the process, from fans who are able to contribute during this tough financial time.

As the coronavirus pandemic progresses, CBC Music will be keeping an eye out for Canadian musicians' live streams and efforts to keep creating while most people are self-isolating. We'll keep updating this list as often as possible, but if something's missing please let us know via Twitter: @CBCMusic.

Ongoing

On March 15, the Facebook group Ottawa Live Music Streams! was created "to serve as a virtual venue to showcase our region's musical talent," and urged fans to get in contact with live-streaming musicians to tip them for their efforts. The page is constantly updated with both live streams and recorded performances.



Daily, 5:30 p.m. PT: Grammy-winning musician and composer David Foster and his wife, Katharine McPhee, are hosting the "Kat and Dave" show via Foster's Instagram account.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 p.m. ET: l'Orchestre symphonique de Montréal will stream a concert from its archive. "While we hit the pause button on our live shows, we will be more present than ever on our digital platforms," reads an email statement. "The OSM invites you to experience great musical moments from the comfort of your living room."



Daily, 7 p.m. ET: Watch Juno-nominated artist iskwē's new Instagram live series, My Living Room, beginning on March 18 with special guest Ria Mae ("over split screen to make sure we follow social distance protocol," iskwē assures).



The following guests will join iskwē (virtually) in March:



The following guests will join iskwē (virtually) in March: March 19: Begonia.

March 20: Anthony Carone of the Arkells.

March 21: Lights.

March 22: Ryan Redcorn of the 1491s.

March 23: Lana Gay.

March 24: Devery Jacobs.

March 25 (8 p.m. ET): Shad.

March 26: Kaniehtiio Horn.

March 27: Tom Wilson.

March 28: Ashley McKenzie Barnes.

March 29: TBA.

March 30: Gggarth.

March 31: TBA.

Daily: Rufus Wainwright will perform daily via Instagram in a series he's calling Musical Everydays. Yesterday's performance was of the singer's 2004 song "The Art Teacher."

Week of March 16-22

March 17, 3 p.m. ET: Scott Helman, who was up for a 2020 Juno Award for single of the year with his hit song "Hang Ups," will be hosting a live show from his Toronto home, with performances from "special guests dropping by (from their own homes, of course)." Those guests will include Hunter Hayes and members of the Reklaws and Walk off the Earth, but you can check out Helman's Instagram stories for more details. The show will also take place on his Instagram account.



March 17, 6 p.m. ET: Toronto singer and rapper Tobi announced he'd preview new music via his Instagram account.

In studio IG live party at 6PM EST TODAY.<br>I’mma preview new sounds and catch a vibe with y’all. Bring snacks you heard 🎉<a href="https://twitter.com/sincerelyTOBi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sincerelyTOBi</a> —@sincerelyTOBi

March 17, 7 p.m. ET: Country musician Tim Hicks, whose love for St. Patrick's Day was evident when he and Great Big Sea's Alan Doyle released a new version of "The Night Pat Murphy Died" on March 13, is hosting a Facebook Live show to celebrate while practising social distancing.

I couldn't let St. Patrick’s Day go on without some sort of celebration! Join me on Facebook Live tonight at 7 pm EST - I'll be jamming a few of my favourite party tunes. Drink along, sing along! Let's have a virtual party 🤘 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StPatricksDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StPatricksDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FacebookLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FacebookLive</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StPattysDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StPattysDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/G6RksjCBte">pic.twitter.com/G6RksjCBte</a> —@timhicksmusic

March 17, 8 p.m. ET: Toronto-based group Choir! Choir! Choir! is hosting an "epic social distan-sing-along" via Facebook Live, with a "whole bunch of songs about friendship and isolation."

Neil Young announced on March 17 that he'd be doing a series of at-home live streams, with no start date yet. "It will be a down-home production, a few songs, a little time together," he posted on his Neil Young Archives (NYA) site, which appears to currently be having trouble with traffic capacity. He promised to post the schedule in NYA in the Times-Contrarian, which can be found on that same NYA site, noting that he'd be dropping Facebook "very very soon."



March 17-22, 7 p.m. ET: Soprano Measha Brueggergosman is live-streaming concerts each night this week from bassist Guillermo Subauste's Toronto studio, and has set up a GoFundMe page to recoup some of the cost of having her shows cancelled. Details are a bit scarce on the day-to-day postings, but Facebook seems to be the place to pay attention.

March 18, 6 p.m. PT: Lights will perform an acoustic set via Instagram.

Okay kids I’m gonna play some acoustic songs for u tmrw night at 6pm PST on ig live. Tell me what songs you want, mine or covers or whatever go <a href="https://t.co/MuMAKOrXBT">pic.twitter.com/MuMAKOrXBT</a> —@lights

March 19, 2 p.m. ET: Basia Bulat, whose new album, Are You in Love?, comes out on March 27, will be doing a live stream on Instagram live: "As a way to send more positive energy around and to honour some of my favourite music that helps me feel less lonely in unsteady times, I'll be playing some of my favourite love songs online this next little while."

March 19, 2 p.m. ET: the Jim Cuddy Band will perform the first show in a series called Canada Performs, a new partnership between the National Arts Centre and Facebook Canada to provide a "short-term $100,000 relief fund #CanadaPerforms that will pay Canadian artists for their live online performances," according to the Centre's Facebook post. They're now accepting applications for future performances.



Lisa Leblanc will be performing on March 20 at 4 p.m. ET for the second show in the series, and we'll update as soon as we know the rest of the schedule.

March 19, 7 p.m. ET: Ria Mae and multi-instrumentalist Chris Wong (who currently tours with Mae), will host Isolation, Together, a live-by-request concert on Instagram Live. "Whichever songs you want! (that I've written lol)," the singer clarified in her post.

March 19, 7:30 p.m. ET: New York-based Ulysses Quartet will perform two "Sea Change" string quartets by Joseph Summer, works inspired by deep-sea exploration. Canada's Tina Bouey is one of the group's two violinists, and this Facebook live stream will originate in her living room.

March 20, 3:30 p.m. ET: Jeremy Dutcher had to cancel his Quebec tour dates, so on what would've been the first date of the tour he's going to live stream a concert from his living room. Watch it via his Facebook page.

Tomorrow — let’s hang on Facebook live together! Meet on my page at 3:30 edt 👋🏽♥️ <a href="https://t.co/tUjFKSMy6i">pic.twitter.com/tUjFKSMy6i</a> —@jdutchermusic

March 21: Management/booking company Hot Tramp and Montreal's Diving Bell Social Club are organizing the Stay at Home Sessions, featuring streamed performances by Hanorah, Janette King, Laps and more.

March 21, 8 p.m. ET: Mezzo-soprano Krisztina Szabó and pianist Christopher Foley present a modified version of their planned Songbook X concert for Tapestry Opera. Expect a selection of best-loved Tapestry works and other favourites. They'll live stream on Tapestry Opera's YouTube page.



March 21, 8 p.m. AT: Nova Scotia's Jenn Grant will host a special online concert, with the singer playing in her Lake Echo home and Nashville-based singer-songwriter Mary Bragg playing from her home city.

Week of March 23-29

March 28, 2 p.m. ET: A "live concert from a safe social distance," Diesel Bird Fest is a digital music festival that'll feature performances from Dallas Smith, Jess Moskaluke, Meghan Patrick, Tebey and more. Hosted by Canadian country musician Dan Davidson, Diesel Bird Fest will be streamed via Instagram Live.

Week of March 30 to April 5