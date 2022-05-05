Morgan Toney, Chloé Breault, Hillsburn and more win at 2022 East Coast Music Awards

The East Coast Music Awards have returned to in-person festivities for the first time in three years, and the first live award show since the pandemic started saw Morgan Toney, Chloé Breault, Hillsburn and Zamani all take home awards.

Thirteen of the 23 artist-centred awards were given out in Fredericton the evening of May 5, with five of them going to artists from Newfoundland and Labrador, three going to Nova Scotians, two each to Cape Bretoners and New Brunswickers and two going to artists from Prince Edward Island. The remaining awards will be given out on Sunday, May 8, at the Industry Awards show.

Maestro Fresh Wes, who recently moved to Saint John, hosted the awards show, which featured special guest performances from Acadian disco queen Patsy Gallant and Lisa LeBlanc. Halifax's Hillsburn took home both album and group recording of the year, nudging out Breault in the former category, who nonetheless took home the award for francophone recording of the year. New Brunswick's One8tea took home rap/hip-hop recording of the year, winning over Wolf Castle and Aquakultre, while Zamani took home African Canadian artist of the year, which she also won in 2021. Morgan Toney, who recently re-released his debut album, First Flight, on Ishkōdé Records, took home the award for Indigenous artist of the year.

Read the list of winners (so far) below, and check back on Sunday for an update.

African Canadian artist of the year

King Sway

Lxvndr

Mark Riley

One8tea

Zamani

Album of the year

Carolina East, Soaked in Whisky

Chloé Breault, Plage des morons

Hillsburn, Slipping Away

Kelly McMichael, Waves

Quote the Raven, Can't Hold the Light

Rube & Rake, Leaving With Nothing

Contemporary roots recording of the year

Dave Carroll, Until One Day

Leona Burkey, Sitting Tight

Nathan Wiley, Modern Magic

Ocean Playground, Ocean Playground: Live in Halifax

Quote the Raven, Can't Hold the Light

Francophone recording of the year

Cédric Vieno, Maltempête

Chloé Breault, Plage des morons

Marty B, J'Feel Crazy

Matt Boudreau, Armageddon

Sluice, Le succès par le travail

Indigenous artist of the year

Alan Syliboy & the Thundermakers

Blake Francis

Morgan Toney

Shift From Tha 902

Wolf Castle

Morgan Toney | Ko'jua | The Intro Duration 4:01 Morgan Toney performs "Ko'jua" on The Intro. 4:01

Group recording of the year

Hillsburn, Slipping Away

Paragon Cause, Autopilot

Quote the Raven, Can't Hold the Light

Rick Sparkes + the Enablers, Pleasure in the Pathless Woods

The Divorcees, Drop Of Blood

The Town Heroes, Home

Rap/hip-hop recording of the year

Aquakultre x DJ Uncle Fester, Bleeding Gums Murphy

Atay & JAX, You Deserve The Moon

Mitchell Bailey, 23

One8tea, Ventilation 2

Wolf Castle, Da Vinci's Inquest

Rock recording of the year

Andre Pettipas and The Giants, No Fools No Fun

Andrew Waite, Andrew Waite

Kelly McMichael, Waves

Postdata, Twin Flames

The Town Heroes, Home

Solo recording of the year

Alicia Toner, Joan

Andrew Waite, Andrew Waite

Andy Creeggan, Andiwork IV

Justin Fancy, Sure Beats A Good Time

Laurie LeBlanc, When It's Right It's Right

Song of the year (a tie)

Breagh Isabel, Girlfriends

Dylan Menzie, A Heart That Doesn't Want Mine

Hillsburn, Get High

The Town Heroes, Queen

Yvette Lorraine, Where Did You Go

Songwriter of the year

Kellie Loder

Paul Aarntzen

Postdata

Rube & Rake

The Town Heroes

Fans' Choice entertainer of the year

Adyn Townes

Andrew Waite

Christina Martin

Hillsburn

Jimmy Rankin

Justin Fancy

Kellie Loder

Lennie Gallant

Neon Dreams

Rich Aucoin

T. Thomason

The Town Heroes

Fans' Choice video of the year

Andrew Waite, Ain't Goin' Out Like That (Director: Brendan Henry)

Breagh Isabel, Girlfriends (Director: Tamara Black)

Dave Sampson, All My Friends (Director: Ryker Titus)

Hot Mondy, Pale Ember (Director: Brad Tobler)

Mallory Johnson and Twin Kennedy, Wise Woman (Director: Cecil Johnson)

Neon Dreams, Say It Out Loud (Feat. Mthandazo Gatya) (Director: Kyle White)

Pineo & Loeb, Good Vibe Feeling (Director: Gabe Roy)

Rachel Beck, Dizzy (Director: Rachel Beck and Savannah Belsher-MacLean)

Saint John String Quartet, Saint John String Quartet | Northwest Passage (Director: Lauchlan Ough)

Yvette Lorraine, Where Did You Go (Director: Loggo Lionel)

Blues recording of the year

Beauwater, Who Works For Who?

Campbell & Johnston, Campbell & Johnston's Black Market Band

Jon Hines, Down To Funk (DTF)

JP LeBlanc, Late All Day

Wayne Nicholson and John Campbelljohn, Elmore`s Blues

Children's entertainer of the year

Dr G

Dr. Zoo

Gordie Crazylegs MacKeeman

Silly Robbie

Sue McBride

Classical composer of the year

Adam Vincent Clarke

Amy Brandon

Clifford Crawley

Grej

Monica Pearce

Classical recording of the year

Daniel Cabena and Stephen Runge, A Sanctuary in Song

Mark Fewer, Rossini: 6 Sonate A Quattro

Maureen Batt & Grej, Lighthouse

Sarah Hagen, Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations

Steve Cowan and Adam Cicchillitti, Intimate Impressions

Country recording of the year

Carolina East, Soaked in Whisky

Charlie A'Court & Witchitaw, When Country Gets The Blues

Justin Fancy, Sure Beats A Good Time

Scott MacKay, Stupid Cupid

The Divorcees, Drop Of Blood

Dance recording of the year

Alex Byrne, "Wanna be the One" feat. Tima Dee

Cloverdale & FWLR, Old School

Joel Freck, "Dawn" feat. Maryn

Kinley, "Run With You (Lee Rosevere Remix)"

Pineo & Loeb, Good Vibe Feeling

Electronic recording of the year

DenMother, Frantic Ram

Lazermortis, Autonetic Afterlife

LXVNDR, Warmth

Paragon Cause, Autopilot

Virginia Fudge, All These Little Games

Folk recording of the year

Daniel James McFadyen, August, I'm Yours

Mo Kenney, Covers

Rosemary Lawton, Canvas

Terra Spencer, Chasing Rabbits

The Gilberts, Tell Me

Global recording of the year

Ana & Eric Hope, Ana & Eric

Andy Creeggan, Andiwork IV

King Sway, Day Dreaming

Weak Size Fish, The Drift

Inspirational recording of the year

Becka deHaan, Calming Trust and Coming King

Lewisville Worship, Amid the Winter Snow

Mark Flowerdew, Let's Go

Matt Linton, Do You Know How It Feels

Morgan Toney, First Flight

Instrumental recording of the year

Andy Creeggan, Andiwork IV

David Myles, That Tall Distance

Duane Andrews, Singles

Blackwood, Lost and Found

Sam Wilson, Into a Heart Part II

Jazz recording of the year

Beth McKenna, Beyond Here

Measha Brueggergosman, Measha Jazz

Blackwood, Lost and Found

Steve Amirault, Montreal Jazz Trio

The Vesuvius Big Band, Live at Open Waters Festival

Loud recording of the year

Botfly, Lower Than Love

Hemineglect, Is Obsolete

Rootabagga, Abby Normal

Six Gun Smoke, Six Gun Smoke

War & Sin, The War Within

Pop recording of the year

Brandon Howard Roy, Tough Stuff

Chloé Breault, Plage des morons

Hillsburn, Slipping Away

Kin Crew, I Swear Im Okay

Levi Rowan, Self Loathing Narcissist

R&B/soul recording of the year

Janet Cull, Hear It

Laura Roy, Tides

Logan Richard, Logan Richard

Mark Riley, One Step

Zamani, Selfish

Rising star recording of the year

Alicia Toner, Joan

Burry, Yellow Paint

Kelly McMichael, Waves

Morgan Toney, First Flight

Paragon Cause, Autopilot

Roots/traditional recording of the year

Adam Young, Yearbook

Brad Reid, New Scotland

Choeur virtuel de l'Acadie, Notre Musique Saison 1

La Famille LeBlanc, Trois jolies demoiselles

Séan McCann, Shantyman

Artist innovator of the year

Chœur virtuel de l'Acadie

Keith Mullins

Mallory Johnson

Silver Wolf Band

T. Thomason & Katie Clarke

Producer of the year

Chris Iannetti

Chris Kirby

Corey LeRue

Erin Costelo

John Mullane (Future Dad)

Studio engineer of the year

Chris Iannetti

John Mullane (Future Dad)

Mike (Sheppy) Shepherd

Scott Ferguson

Thomas Stajcer

Studio of the year

Fang Recording

FMP Matrix

Iannetti Recording

Lakewind Sound Studios

The Sonic Temple

Video director of the year

Brendan Henry

Cecil Johnson

Katie Clarke

Lauchlan Ough

Wilfred Le Bouthillier

Visual artist of the year