Morgan Toney, Chloé Breault, Hillsburn and more win at 2022 East Coast Music Awards
The awards were held in-person in Fredericton, for the 1st time since the pandemic began
The East Coast Music Awards have returned to in-person festivities for the first time in three years, and the first live award show since the pandemic started saw Morgan Toney, Chloé Breault, Hillsburn and Zamani all take home awards.
Thirteen of the 23 artist-centred awards were given out in Fredericton the evening of May 5, with five of them going to artists from Newfoundland and Labrador, three going to Nova Scotians, two each to Cape Bretoners and New Brunswickers and two going to artists from Prince Edward Island. The remaining awards will be given out on Sunday, May 8, at the Industry Awards show.
Maestro Fresh Wes, who recently moved to Saint John, hosted the awards show, which featured special guest performances from Acadian disco queen Patsy Gallant and Lisa LeBlanc. Halifax's Hillsburn took home both album and group recording of the year, nudging out Breault in the former category, who nonetheless took home the award for francophone recording of the year. New Brunswick's One8tea took home rap/hip-hop recording of the year, winning over Wolf Castle and Aquakultre, while Zamani took home African Canadian artist of the year, which she also won in 2021. Morgan Toney, who recently re-released his debut album, First Flight, on Ishkōdé Records, took home the award for Indigenous artist of the year.
Read the list of winners (so far) below, and check back on Sunday for an update.
African Canadian artist of the year
- King Sway
- Lxvndr
- Mark Riley
- One8tea
- Zamani
Album of the year
- Carolina East, Soaked in Whisky
- Chloé Breault, Plage des morons
- Hillsburn, Slipping Away
- Kelly McMichael, Waves
- Quote the Raven, Can't Hold the Light
- Rube & Rake, Leaving With Nothing
Contemporary roots recording of the year
- Dave Carroll, Until One Day
- Leona Burkey, Sitting Tight
- Nathan Wiley, Modern Magic
- Ocean Playground, Ocean Playground: Live in Halifax
- Quote the Raven, Can't Hold the Light
Francophone recording of the year
- Cédric Vieno, Maltempête
- Chloé Breault, Plage des morons
- Marty B, J'Feel Crazy
- Matt Boudreau, Armageddon
- Sluice, Le succès par le travail
Indigenous artist of the year
- Alan Syliboy & the Thundermakers
- Blake Francis
- Morgan Toney
- Shift From Tha 902
- Wolf Castle
Group recording of the year
- Hillsburn, Slipping Away
- Paragon Cause, Autopilot
- Quote the Raven, Can't Hold the Light
- Rick Sparkes + the Enablers, Pleasure in the Pathless Woods
- The Divorcees, Drop Of Blood
- The Town Heroes, Home
Rap/hip-hop recording of the year
- Aquakultre x DJ Uncle Fester, Bleeding Gums Murphy
- Atay & JAX, You Deserve The Moon
- Mitchell Bailey, 23
- One8tea, Ventilation 2
- Wolf Castle, Da Vinci's Inquest
Rock recording of the year
- Andre Pettipas and The Giants, No Fools No Fun
- Andrew Waite, Andrew Waite
- Kelly McMichael, Waves
- Postdata, Twin Flames
- The Town Heroes, Home
Solo recording of the year
- Alicia Toner, Joan
- Andrew Waite, Andrew Waite
- Andy Creeggan, Andiwork IV
- Justin Fancy, Sure Beats A Good Time
- Laurie LeBlanc, When It's Right It's Right
Song of the year (a tie)
- Breagh Isabel, Girlfriends
- Dylan Menzie, A Heart That Doesn't Want Mine
- Hillsburn, Get High
- The Town Heroes, Queen
- Yvette Lorraine, Where Did You Go
Songwriter of the year
- Kellie Loder
- Paul Aarntzen
- Postdata
- Rube & Rake
- The Town Heroes
Fans' Choice entertainer of the year
- Adyn Townes
- Andrew Waite
- Christina Martin
- Hillsburn
- Jimmy Rankin
- Justin Fancy
- Kellie Loder
- Lennie Gallant
- Neon Dreams
- Rich Aucoin
- T. Thomason
- The Town Heroes
Fans' Choice video of the year
- Andrew Waite, Ain't Goin' Out Like That (Director: Brendan Henry)
- Breagh Isabel, Girlfriends (Director: Tamara Black)
- Dave Sampson, All My Friends (Director: Ryker Titus)
- Hot Mondy, Pale Ember (Director: Brad Tobler)
- Mallory Johnson and Twin Kennedy, Wise Woman (Director: Cecil Johnson)
- Neon Dreams, Say It Out Loud (Feat. Mthandazo Gatya) (Director: Kyle White)
- Pineo & Loeb, Good Vibe Feeling (Director: Gabe Roy)
- Rachel Beck, Dizzy (Director: Rachel Beck and Savannah Belsher-MacLean)
- Saint John String Quartet, Saint John String Quartet | Northwest Passage (Director: Lauchlan Ough)
- Yvette Lorraine, Where Did You Go (Director: Loggo Lionel)
Blues recording of the year
- Beauwater, Who Works For Who?
- Campbell & Johnston, Campbell & Johnston's Black Market Band
- Jon Hines, Down To Funk (DTF)
- JP LeBlanc, Late All Day
- Wayne Nicholson and John Campbelljohn, Elmore`s Blues
Children's entertainer of the year
- Dr G
- Dr. Zoo
- Gordie Crazylegs MacKeeman
- Silly Robbie
- Sue McBride
Classical composer of the year
- Adam Vincent Clarke
- Amy Brandon
- Clifford Crawley
- Grej
- Monica Pearce
Classical recording of the year
- Daniel Cabena and Stephen Runge, A Sanctuary in Song
- Mark Fewer, Rossini: 6 Sonate A Quattro
- Maureen Batt & Grej, Lighthouse
- Sarah Hagen, Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations
- Steve Cowan and Adam Cicchillitti, Intimate Impressions
Country recording of the year
- Carolina East, Soaked in Whisky
- Charlie A'Court & Witchitaw, When Country Gets The Blues
- Justin Fancy, Sure Beats A Good Time
- Scott MacKay, Stupid Cupid
- The Divorcees, Drop Of Blood
Dance recording of the year
- Alex Byrne, "Wanna be the One" feat. Tima Dee
- Cloverdale & FWLR, Old School
- Joel Freck, "Dawn" feat. Maryn
- Kinley, "Run With You (Lee Rosevere Remix)"
- Pineo & Loeb, Good Vibe Feeling
Electronic recording of the year
- DenMother, Frantic Ram
- Lazermortis, Autonetic Afterlife
- LXVNDR, Warmth
- Paragon Cause, Autopilot
- Virginia Fudge, All These Little Games
Folk recording of the year
- Daniel James McFadyen, August, I'm Yours
- Mo Kenney, Covers
- Rosemary Lawton, Canvas
- Terra Spencer, Chasing Rabbits
- The Gilberts, Tell Me
Global recording of the year
- Ana & Eric Hope, Ana & Eric
- Andy Creeggan, Andiwork IV
- King Sway, Day Dreaming
- Weak Size Fish, The Drift
Inspirational recording of the year
- Becka deHaan, Calming Trust and Coming King
- Lewisville Worship, Amid the Winter Snow
- Mark Flowerdew, Let's Go
- Matt Linton, Do You Know How It Feels
- Morgan Toney, First Flight
Instrumental recording of the year
- Andy Creeggan, Andiwork IV
- David Myles, That Tall Distance
- Duane Andrews, Singles
- Blackwood, Lost and Found
- Sam Wilson, Into a Heart Part II
Jazz recording of the year
- Beth McKenna, Beyond Here
- Measha Brueggergosman, Measha Jazz
- Blackwood, Lost and Found
- Steve Amirault, Montreal Jazz Trio
- The Vesuvius Big Band, Live at Open Waters Festival
Loud recording of the year
- Botfly, Lower Than Love
- Hemineglect, Is Obsolete
- Rootabagga, Abby Normal
- Six Gun Smoke, Six Gun Smoke
- War & Sin, The War Within
Pop recording of the year
- Brandon Howard Roy, Tough Stuff
- Chloé Breault, Plage des morons
- Hillsburn, Slipping Away
- Kin Crew, I Swear Im Okay
- Levi Rowan, Self Loathing Narcissist
R&B/soul recording of the year
- Janet Cull, Hear It
- Laura Roy, Tides
- Logan Richard, Logan Richard
- Mark Riley, One Step
- Zamani, Selfish
Rising star recording of the year
- Alicia Toner, Joan
- Burry, Yellow Paint
- Kelly McMichael, Waves
- Morgan Toney, First Flight
- Paragon Cause, Autopilot
Roots/traditional recording of the year
- Adam Young, Yearbook
- Brad Reid, New Scotland
- Choeur virtuel de l'Acadie, Notre Musique Saison 1
- La Famille LeBlanc, Trois jolies demoiselles
- Séan McCann, Shantyman
Artist innovator of the year
- Chœur virtuel de l'Acadie
- Keith Mullins
- Mallory Johnson
- Silver Wolf Band
- T. Thomason & Katie Clarke
Producer of the year
- Chris Iannetti
- Chris Kirby
- Corey LeRue
- Erin Costelo
- John Mullane (Future Dad)
Studio engineer of the year
- Chris Iannetti
- John Mullane (Future Dad)
- Mike (Sheppy) Shepherd
- Scott Ferguson
- Thomas Stajcer
Studio of the year
- Fang Recording
- FMP Matrix
- Iannetti Recording
- Lakewind Sound Studios
- The Sonic Temple
Video director of the year
- Brendan Henry
- Cecil Johnson
- Katie Clarke
- Lauchlan Ough
- Wilfred Le Bouthillier
Visual artist of the year
- Mark Young (Andiwork IV)
- Ashley Anne Clark
- Krista Power
- Richard Lann
- Sara Rankin
