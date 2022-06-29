Montreal metal choir slays the judges on America's got Talent

"You won't be singing 'O Happy Day,' will you," joked judge Simon Cowell when Montreal's Growlers Choir took the stage of NBC's America's got Talent earlier this week.

The vocal ensemble, which describes itself as "the only choir of metal vocalists in the world," performed a medley of "O furtuna" from Carl Orff's Carmina Burana, and Britney Spears' "Toxic."

Judge Sofia Vergara described them as "very spectacular and creative;" Howie Mandel praised the group for "opening the eyes and the ears of America on our stage." The only dissenting panellist was Heidi Klum, who mused, "I don't think I would buy a ticket to come and watch this."

Watch the choir's appearance on America's got Talent below.

Growlers Choir will perform at Montreal's Foufounes Électriques on July 9.