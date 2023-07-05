Martin Stevens, Québécois disco star, dead at 69

Martin Stevens, the Québécois singer who rose to prominence during the disco craze of the late '70s, died on July 5 at the age of 69.

His death was confirmed by Productions Showbizz, a talent agency, via Facebook.

Stevens, a francophone, was born Roger Prud'homme in Verdun, Que.

In 1978, he released his self-titled debut album, consisting entirely of French material except for one song: his immensely popular cover of "Love Is in the Air," which had been released in 1977 by Australian singer John Paul Young.

The song nabbed Stevens a Juno Award nomination in 1979 for best-selling single.

Stevens also received a Juno nomination in 1980 for "Midnight Music," the title track from his all-English album, released in 1979. Also in 1979, he was nominated for male vocalist of the year and disco album of the year at the ADISQ Awards.

In 2007, Stevens published his autobiography, Sexe, Drogue et Disco.