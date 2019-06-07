Maestro Fresh Wes and Rich Kidd release music video for Raptors anthem 'Jurassic Park'

As the Toronto Raptors continue their championship run against the Golden State Warriors, many musicians have come out in support of the Canadian team's first time in the NBA finals. Pup, Dallas Green, Arkells and, of course, the team's global ambassador Drake are among some of the Raptors' biggest musical fans. Today, two more local artists, Maestro Fresh Wes and Rich Kidd, released a music video celebrating the Raptors called "Jurassic Park."

The track, which is named after the public viewing space outside of the Scotiabank Arena where the Raptors play, was originally released in 2017 on Maestro Fresh Wes' album, Coach Fresh. But, given the team's unprecedented success this postseason, it makes sense that the Toronto MC would revive the track and pair it with a brand new video.

The clip features highlights from the Raptors' playoff games, including Kawhi Leonard's game 7 buzzer beater against the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as shots of fans cheering on the team. Watch "Jurassic Park" below.