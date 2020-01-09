'Love you Gord': F--ked Up covers the Tragically Hip's 'In View'

Toronto punk band F--ked Up technically released its cover of the Tragically Hip's "In View" on an exclusive 7" while headlining in Australia last year, but now it's available for the first time via Soundcloud.





Damian Abraham's growls give a distinct twist to the 2006 hit song, which was released on the Hip's 10th album, World Container. In 2016, a few months after Hip frontman Gord Downie revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis, Abraham wrote about his "journey from idealistic hater to lifelong fan and friend of Gord Downie" for Vice. On the sleeve for the "In View" 7", there's nothing but love for the late frontman: "R.I.P. Gord Downie, thank you for the friendship," it reads.

In 2014, Downie guested on F--ked Up's album Glass Boys, on the track "The Art of Patrons." That same year, Downie and the Sadies covered F--ked Up's "Generation" while on tour. It looks like the Downie/F--ked Up love was very much mutual.