Listen to the 2019 CBC Christmas Sing-In

Get into the spirit of the season with the 40th CBC Christmas Sing-In, a cherished Montreal tradition that has taken place since 1980 at the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul. An additional audience at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts' Bourgie Concert Hall enjoys the performance via video simulcast.

Click on the link, above, to stream this heartwarming concert of Christmas favourites, with conductor Jean-Sébastien Vallée leading the Choir of the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul, the Sing-In brass and percussion ensemble, organist and director of music Jonathan Oldengarm and 1,000 carolers singing along. The concert was recorded on Dec. 8.

While you're listening, consult the concert program, below, for information on the music and musicians and to follow the words for the audience carols.



For many Montrealers, this annual concert marks the beginning of the Christmas season in the city. They lined up early to get a good seat.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

While waiting, they were entertained by the singers of Soulstice a Cappella, who performed some jazzy Christmas tunes.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

When the doors opened, they were greeted by CBC Montreal personalities, such as Sonali Karnick, who handed them a concert program.

(Credit is: Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

Meanwhile, backstage, the members of the choir were getting camera-ready.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

Conductor Vallée, who's always camera-ready, reviewed his notes.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

This menacing-looking orb is actually a camera, perched on the organ console to capture the 360-degree livestream on YouTube.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

CBC Montreal's Sean Henry and CBC Music's Julie Nesrallah were reunited as CBC Sing-In hosts again this year, and they took a selfie.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

Organist Jonathan Oldengarm donned a festive tuxedo for the occasion.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

There was a dense fog of hairspray in the altos' locker room as preparations continued.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

With the public in place, hosts Henry and Nesrallah introduced Rev. Glenn Chestnutt, who welcomed everyone to his church.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

Amanda Fritz is a board member of the Montreal Children's Library. She told the audience about her organization, to which the CBC Sing-In audience donated $7,888.35.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

Once the formalities were over, it was time for conductor Vallée to get down to the not-so-serious business of rehearsing and warming up the audience.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

Then, while organist Oldengarm played excerpts from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, the sopranos and altos gathered at the back of the church to prepare for their candlelight procession.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

The lights were dimmed when soprano Stephanie Manias sang the opening verse of "Once in Royal David's City" to begin the 40th CBC Christmas Sing-In.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

The tenors and basses joined the sopranos and altos at the front of the church.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

The audience joined in the singing.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

The processional carol concluded with a thrilling soprano descant on the fifth verse. "Where like stars his children crowned all in white shall wait around."

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

Even the balcony of the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul was filled to capacity.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

CBC's cameras were strategically placed to capture the best angles for the live webcast.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

The audience included some CBC Sing-In celebrities. Wayne Riddell (front left) was the conductor at the very first Sing-In in 1980, and nine more after that. Rev. James Armour (front right) was the minister at the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul for 16 CBC Sing-Ins.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

You're never too young to learn good choral singing technique.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

"The First Nowell" was a highlight.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

Vallée has been conductor of the Choir of the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul since 2015.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

Between the audience carols, the Choir of the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul sang a variety of pieces, from classics like "Noe, Noe" to new settings of such familiar texts as "Jesus Christ the Apple Tree" and "Gabriel's Message."

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

Family members can be harsh critics.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

An ensemble of brass players and percussionists added to the excitement of the audience carols.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

Near the end of the concert, the English Montreal School Board's Senior Chorale made a surprise candlelit entrance and performed a moving new arrangement of a familiar carol. "Away and in Danger" addresses the plight of refugees around the world.

(Tam Lan Truong/tamphotography.ca)

At the end of the concert, the audience responded with a hearty standing ovation.