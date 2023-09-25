Watch all the musical performances from the 2023 Legacy Awards

The second annual Legacy Awards took place on Sept. 24 in Toronto, honouring the contributions of Black Canadians across music, sports, film and television.

The night was full of tributes and awards, dedicated to giving flowers to people who have blazed trails, brought down barriers and raised up their communities in their respective fields. The show was also jam-packed with high-energy performances from Canadian legends like Jully Black, as well as upstarts in the early days of their careers like Lu Kala, Zach Zoya, YSN Fab and more.

Watch all the performances from the night below.

Icon award recipient Jully Black performs a medley of her songs to kick of the awards

Jully Black performs "Queen" + "Sweat of Your Brow" and "Seven Day Fool" | Legacy Awards 2023 Duration 3:42 Jully Black kicked off the 2023 Legacy Awards perched on a throne, singing her empowering track "Queen" She then went into a medley of her crowd favourites "Sweat of Your Brow" and "Seven Day Fool," backed by a full-band and a fun Soul Train-inspired set design.

Emerging artist award recipient Lu Kala performs her viral hit, 'Pretty Girl Era'

Lu Kala performs 'Pretty Girl Era' Duration 2:57 Winner of the 2023 Legacy Awards Emerging Artist Award, Lu Kala performed a fun and flirty rendition of her viral hit "Pretty Girl Era."

Jackie Richardson and Thomas Egbo-Egbo perform a stirring rendition of Oscar Peterson's 'Hymn to Freedom'

"Hymn to Freedom" by Oscar Peterson Duration 3:10 Singer Jackie Richardson was joined at the piano by Thomas Egbo-Egbo for a stirring rendition of Oscar Peterson's "Hymn for Freedom" at the 2023 Legacy Awards. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the civil rights anthem, a song Peterson wrote in honour of Martin Luther King Jr.

New school rappers perform Canadian hip-hop classic 'Northern Touch' in honour of its 25th anniversary

"Northern Touch" 25th anniversary tribute performance | Legacy Awards 2023 Duration 4:19 In honour of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and the 25th anniversary of "Northern Touch," new school rappers Taayla G, Tamir, YSN Fab and Zach Zoya gave a high-energy performance of the classic track by Rascalz, Kardinal Offishall, Thrust, Choclair and Checkmate.