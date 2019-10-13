La Bohème: Live

Live from Toronto's historic Tranzac Club, the acclaimed 19th-century Puccini opera La Bohème has been reimagined with a contemporary twist by Against the Grain Theatre, which sees the Italian libretto translated into English and transports you from Paris's Latin-quarter to your local Canadian bar.
Social Sharing
Live from Toronto's historic Tranzac Club, the acclaimed 19th-century Puccini opera La Bohème has been reimagined with a contemporary twist by Against the Grain Theatre, which sees the Italian libretto translated into English and transports you from Paris's Latin-quarter to your local Canadian bar. 0:00