Oshawa rock duo Crown Lands to support Kiss on the band's farewell tour
The duo will join the Canadian leg of the tour from Vancouver to Quebec City in November
Oshawa, Ont., duo Crown Lands excitedly announced this week that they'd be opening for Kiss on the band's final tour, which kicked off in January 2019 and ends this December.
"Stoked to be supporting the legendary Kiss on their final Canadian run! Let's rock n roll all nite!!" the duo posted on its Instagram page on Sept. 5. Crown Lands will be joining Kiss for nine dates, starting in Vancouver on Nov. 8 and ending in Toronto on Nov. 22.
The rock duo, which won the Juno for breakthrough group of the year in 2021, counts prog-rock band Rush as one of its most formative influences. As one astute commenter noted on the band's Instagram post: "Rush opened for Kiss, now the Rush-esque Crown Lands. Let's hope history repeats itself."
Cody Bowles and Kevin Comeau founded their duo in 2015, naming it Crown Lands as an act of reclamation of the government term. "Crown lands is what the reservations are built on," Bowles, who is Mi'kmaq, told CBC's Day 6. "It's also what the government uses for clear cutting and oil fracking and stuff. We really wanted to say something about that and to really reclaim it, just for Indigenous people and kind of reframe that."
In April 2022, the duo tied to win Canada Listens, the musical cousin of Canada Reads, alongside Mustafa. Cree poet and activist Erica Violet Lee championed Crown Lands' self-titled album, and described the duo's music as "a mystical trip for the senses and a celebration of Indigenous resistance. Crown Lands' self-titled debut album is as necessary today as it is destined to become the stuff of rock 'n' roll legend."
At the end of 2022, the Crown Lands' cover of the Beatle's "Come Together" became the official anthem of the men's soccer team for the FIFA World Cup, which took place from November to December 2022 in Qatar.
"There is no disputing the magic that the Beatles created together and it's nice for us to have 'Come Together' to add our little twist to it," the duo told TSN, which co-partnered with FIFA to release the song. "In other words, we cranked the vocals up an octave, added a metric-ton of Leslie guitars and threw in some fat Taurus synth-bass bombs into an already great song."
