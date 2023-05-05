Kellie Loder, Jah'Mila, Lisa LeBlanc, more win at 2023 East Coast Music Awards

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the East Coast Music Awards, and the first of two award nights took place in Halifax on May 4.

Newfoundland songwriter Kellie Loder was the only musician to come away with more than one award so far, for fans' choice entertainer of the year and songwriter of the year, while Nova Scotia-based reggae artist Jah'Mila nabbed one for global recording of the year. New Brunswick's Lisa LeBlanc came away with French recording of the year while P.E.I.'s the East Pointers, who tie Classified with the most nominations at six apiece, won songwriter of the year. The remaining awards will be given out on May 7.

The evening was hosted by This Hour Has 22 Minutes' Trent McClellan, and performance highlights included rap/hip-hop recording of the year winners City Natives' powerful "The Honour Song Remix," featuring Hubert Francis from Elsipogtog First Nation, followed by folk recording winners Fortunate Ones' bittersweet " Heavy Heart ," and Aquakultre performing his hit " Africvillean Funk " alongside Trobiz, who is featured on the song, and a stageful of supports including African Canadian artist category winner Zamani. April Wine's Myles Goodwyn was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and featured a high-energy medley including Jimmy Rankin and Christine Campbell.

Earlier this year, Halifax promotions manager Jocelyn MacLean called the East Coast Music Association an "all-boys club" in an interview with CBC , pointing out "there are categories where there are no women represented." Those 2023 categories include rap/hip-hop, blues, dance, roots and jazz recordings of the year, as well as producer of the year, among others.

But at the May 4 broadcast, the ECMA winners hit more than gender parity, with eight awards going to acts with women-identifying or non-binary members, and seven going to acts with solely men. We'll find out how those numbers look during the second half of the awards on May 7, when the remaining 23 musician-related categories will be handed out.

Below, the winners so far are bolded, and the list will be updated on the weekend.

African Canadian artist of the year

Aquakultre

Jah'Mila

Maggie Andrew

Owen O'Sound Lee

Zamani Folade

Album of the year

Andrew Waite, Andrew Waite (producer: Chris Kirby)

Classified, Retrospected (producer: Classified)

David Myles, It's Only a Little Loneliness (producers: David Myles, Joshua Van Tassel)

Fortunate Ones, That Was You and Me (producer: Joshua Van Tassel)

Jason Benoit, Time Traveller: Side A (producers: Jason Benoit, Clint Curtis)

Kristen Martell, Every Season (producers: Gabrielle Papillon, Dan Ledwell)

Fans' choice entertainer of the year

Classified

David Myles

Jason Benoit

Kellie Loder

Lisa LeBlanc

Madison Violet

Neon Dreams

Rich Aucoin

Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen

The East Pointers

Fans' choice video of the year

Andrew Waite

Braden Lam

Classified

Dave Sampson

Les Hotesses D'Hilaire

Moira & Claire

Neon Dreams

Nicole Ariana

Pineo & Loeb x Sparkee

The East Pointers

Directors' Special Achievement Award

Natalie MacMaster

Blues recording of the year

Allen Snow, The Quorum

Charlie A'Court & Witchitaw, When Country Gets the Blues

Mark Riley, PM Blue

Mike Trask, TV Dinner

Rev. Dave and the Sin Eaters, Beams of Love

Children's entertainer of the year

Bingly and the Rogues (with The Villains Theatre)

Heather Feather

Matt the Music Man

Pete

Choral recording of the year

Dr. Zoo Featuring South African Singers Choir, We May Win

Halifax Camerata Singers, The Last Evening

Luminos Ensemble, I Am an Island That Dreams

Men of the Deeps, Remember the Miner

Sirens, In Her Image

Classical composer of the year

Andrew Staniland

Derek Charke

Edward Enman

Grej

Natalie Williams Calhoun

Classical recording of the year

Andrew Staniland, Reddened by Hammer: Earthquakes & Islands Remixed

Atlantic String Machine, A Single Juniper Post

Duo Concertante, Ecology of Being

Jennifer King,� O Mistress Moon (Canadian Edition)

SHHH!! Ensemble, Meanwhile

Contemporary roots recording of the year

Carleton Stone, Papercut

David Myles, It's Only a Little Loneliness

Madison Violet, eleven

Rawlins Cross, Sunrise

The East Pointers, House of Dreams

Country recording of the year

La Patente, L'Illusion d'la perfection

Mallory Johnson, Surprise Party

Pretty Archie, Pretty Archie

Rev. Dave and the Sin Eaters, Beams of Love

Willie Stratton, Drugstore Dreamin'

Dance recording of the year

Alex Byrne, "Nothing but a Liar"

Bishu, "WYGD"

Cloverdale & DJ Susan, "Talkin'"

Corey LeRue, "IDTYK"

Pineo & Loeb x Joel Freck, "Hope" feat. Karl Wolf

Electronic recording of the year

It Could Be Franky, "Edena"

Maura Whitman, Introspection

Mear, Soft Chains

Rich Aucoin, Synthetic Season 1

Sparkee, Snack Pack

Folk recording of the year

Dylan Menzie, Modern Classic

Fortunate Ones, That Was You and Me

Julie Aubé, Contentement

Kristen Martell, Every Season

Madison Violet, eleven

Enregistrement francophone de l'année

Caroline Savoie, Bruits blancs

Laurie LeBlanc, Long Weekend

Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire, Pas l'temps d'niaiser

Lisa LeBlanc, Chiac Disco

Plywood Joe, Et les mangeux de baloni

P'tit Belliveau, Un homme et son piano

Global music recording of the year

Andru Branch & Halfway Tree, Weather the Storm

Jah'Mila, Roots Girl

Jing Xia, The Numinous Journey

Kubasonics, Kubasongs

Vineet Vyas, Satyam

Group recording of the year

Fortunate Ones, That Was You and Me

Moira & Claire, I'm not usually this forward but…

Pretty Archie, Pretty Archie

The East Pointers, House of Dreams

The Trews, Wanderer

Indigenous artist of the year

Deantha Edmunds

Gearl

Jason Benoit

Morgan Toney

Silver Wolf Band

Inspirational/gospel recording of the year

Dr. Zoo, 20

Elijah MacDougall, The Boy Who Would Be

Keith Mullins, Vets for Healings Song Camp 1

One8tea, Say Amen

Yvette Lorraine, Same Story

Instrumental recording of the year

Atlantic String Machine, A Single Juniper Post

Florian Hoefner, Desert Bloom

Quilting, Quilting

Sarah Hagen, Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations

Shannon Quinn & Tony Quinn, 20 Summers

Jazz recording of the year

Behrooz Mihankhah, Lydium

Big Space, In Relation To

Duane Andrews and the Hot Club of Conception Bay, Djangology

Florian Hoefner, Desert Bloom

Joyfultalk, Familiar Science

Loud recording of the year

Dali Van Gogh, New Blood, Old Wounds

Electric Spoonful, 2 Poor 4 a Two Four

Red Usurper, Abandon

Swimming, That's OK

Truce., Unentitled

Pop recording of the year

Caroline Savoie, Bruits blancs

Lisa LeBlanc, Chiac Disco

Maura Whitman, Introspection

The East Pointers, House of Dreams

Yvette Lorraine, Same Story

R&B/soul recording of the year

Aquakultre, Don't Trip

Boy T, Ride Your Name

Dee Hernandez, Remember Those Days

JRDN, Red Eye

Nicole Ariana, Crybaby

Rap/hip-hop recording of the year

Albert Dalton, If I Can't Have It

City Natives, The People of the Dawn

Classified, Retrospected

Owen O'Sound Lee, 235

Reggie Morales, Regicide

Rising star recording of the year

Daniel James McFadyen, "Hot Sun"

Dylan Menzie, "A Piece of Me"

Isabella Samson, "Love Takes You Home"

Marian, "Astral Plane"

Moira & Claire, "South Shore"

Rock recording of the year

Dali Van Gogh, New Blood, Old Wound

Julie & Dany, Julie & Dany

Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire, Pas l'temps d'niaiser

Motherhood, Winded

Nick Earle, No More Hiding

The Trews, Wanderer

Roots/traditional recording of the year

Gina Burgess, ISNOW

Jing Xia, The Numinous Journey

Kubasonics, Kubasongs

Les Fireflies, Day by Day

Shane Pendergast, The House Before the Bridge

Solo recording of the year

Adam Baldwin, Concertos & Serenades

David Myles, It's Only a Little Loneliness

Jason Benoit, Time Traveller: Side A

Lisa LeBlanc, Chiac Disco

Owen O'Sound Lee, 235

Song of the year

Adam Baldwin, "Lighthouse in Little Lorraine"

Braden Lam, "Silence" feat. Wolf Castle

Brandon Howard Roy, "Give Me Love"

Daniel James McFadyen, "Hot Sun"

Lisa LeBlanc, "Pourquoi faire aujourd'hui"

Songwriter of the year

Andrew Waite

Kellie Loder

Madison Violet

Quote the Raven

The East Pointers

Artist innovator of the year

Carolina East

Classified

Dr. Zoo

Hillary Ladd

Jason Benoit

Live sound engineer of the year

Evan Cormier

John Ellingbo

Kyle Gallagher

Michelle Lacour

Peter Green

Steve Everett

Producer of the year

Chris Kirby

Classified

Clint Curtis

Corey LeRue

Mark Howard

Studio engineer of the year

Scott Ferguson

John D. S. Adams

Future Dad

Mike "Sheppy" Shepherd

Chris Iannetti

Thomas Stajcer

Video director of the year

Cecil Johnson

Harmz

Jamie Miller

Jeff Miller

Matthew Ingraham

Visual artist of the year