Kaytranada is the only Canadian to make Barack Obama's 2019 list of favourite music

Kaytranada released his sophomore album, Bubba, on Dec. 13, and the last two weeks proved just enough time for the Montreal-based producer/DJ to get a track on former U.S. president Barack Obama's "Favorite Music of 2019" list.



"Go DJ" is the third track on Bubba, the followup album to Kaytranada's 2016 Polaris Prize-winning debut, 99.9%, and features the smooth, often Andersen .Paak-like vocals of California singer SiR. The song sits alongside 2019 hits like Lizzo's "Juice," Maggie Rogers' "Burning," Sharon Van Etten's "Seventeen" and Frank Ocean's "In My Room."

Listen to Obama's full list below.



