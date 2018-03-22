K-os, Jayda G, Francesco Yates and more: songs you need to hear this week

Here at CBC Music, we're always on high alert for new songs by Canadian artists, especially during this time of social isolation, when music continues to provide entertainment, comfort and distraction.

This week, we're listening to new tracks from K-os, Jayda G, Francesco Yates, Think About Life, Doubleheader featuring Dominique Fils-Aimé, and the Brothers Macklovitch featuring Leven Kali. Scroll down to find out why you need to listen, too.

What new Canadian tunes are you currently obsessed with? Share them with us on Twitter @CBCMusic.

'Give Love to get Some,' the Brothers Macklovitch feat. Leven Kali

You know them individually as A-Trak (Alain Macklovitch) and Dave 1 of Chromeo (Dave Macklovitch), and now the siblings have united under the moniker the Brothers Macklovitch to release the first of two promised singles, a refreshing disco song featuring R&B singer Leven Kali. "The vibe of this project is basically the music we were listening to when we first started going to record shops in the mid-'90s," tweeted A-Trak when the song dropped late last month. "That acid jazz era: Me'shell, Jamiroquai, Brand new Heavies, Incognito & Talkin Loud, Omar, Masters at Work, etc." Those positive influences are updated with horn samples and a good dose of funk, which suits the song's uplifting message — and Kali's ardent vocals — to a T. — Robert Rowat

'Both of Us,' Jayda G

Last week, NPR's Sidney Madden noted that "the joy of being Black has felt stolen and replaced with the reality of being Black" in light of the recent killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. But Black joy is just as much of a necessity right now as the acknowledgement of Black reality, as Audre Lorde once argued : "Caring for myself is not self-indulgence. It is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare." Canadian producer Jayda G's "Both of Us" arrived just before protestors started taking to the streets, but the track's fearless embrace of joy has been a radical balm in otherwise turbulent times. Literally kicking it off with the sound of laughter, "Both of Us" is an airy summer anthem grounded by a pulsating beat and dancing piano rhythms. "Things can feel really f--king depressing at the moment," Jayda G wrote , when the track first dropped at the end of May. "I hope the release lifts you up, brings you joy and brings you closer to yourself." Mission accomplished. — Melody Lau

'Smells Like Cream Spirit,' K-os

There's no arguing that K-os is one of the progenitors of the Canadian rap sound. A rapper who could effortlessly blend pop and rap sensibilities, and who was just as comfortable freestyling for 16 bars as he was singing the hooks on his songs — all back in the late '90s, when those things weren't as common as they are today. (There's a reason Drake has said K-os was his "idol.") While we haven't heard much from K-os since his 2015 album, Can't Fly Without Gravity, all that has changed with Boshido, a new EP entirely produced by the Polaris-Prize-winning Kaytranada. For five songs, K-os freestyles over a range of playful beats, but it's on "Smells Like Cream Spirit" that he's here to remind everyone who we're listening to. "You can't chat about me/ I made you," he begins, switching up his flow multiple times throughout the song. "Futuristic mystic with a linguistic trick that's so realistic," he raps, proving he hasn't lost a step. — Jesse Kinos-Goodin

'Bad Decisions,' Francesco Yates

I got some bad decisions

I think I wanna make

If I can make 'em with you.

It can be thrilling to do something you know you shouldn't, whether it's finishing a whole row of cinnamon bun Oreos or calling in sick so you can binge-watch Queer Eye. (Or, so we've heard.) Even better if you can partake in such indulgences with a partner in crime, and that's the subject of Francesco Yates' latest single, "Bad Decisions" — a scintillating pop song that brings Maroon 5 and Nick Jonas to mind. "Every time I say I won't/ I dive deep where I can't swim, into your love again," Yates sings in the pre-chorus, riding an energizing beat that deserves a prominent place on your running mix. That is, if you haven't already been tempted to skip your workout today. — RR

'Sweet Sixteen (Cadence Weapon mix),' Think About Life

Last Friday, during Bandcamp Day when the music streaming platform handed over 100 per cent of the money made from sales back to the artists, Canadian rapper Cadence Weapon released a compilation of remixes he made between 2009 and 2013. (Half of the proceeds from his sales were donated to the Canadian Association of Black Journalists.) Many of the names on this tracklist come together like a small snapshot of the Canadian indie music scene of those years: Grimes, Rah Rah, Gentleman Reg, Diamond Rings, Woodhands. (Some non-Canadian artists are also featured.) It's a fun glimpse into the work of Cadence Weapon, who is just as skilled a DJ and remixer as he is with his own original music. The compilation ends on a remix of the now-defunct Montreal group Think About Life's "Sweet Sixteen," from the band's criminally underrated 2009 album, Family. This newly released version amplifies the synths of the original, achieving liftoff as Cadence Weapon transforms the DIY pop anthem into an intergalactic space opus. — ML

'Diamond Flake,' Doubleheader feat. Dominique Fils-Aimé

If the rapping on "Diamond Flake" sounds familiar, that's because it's the voice of Arthur Comeau, formerly of Chiac-rapping duo Radio Radio. Comeau's new project, Doubleheader, is a duo of a different kind: partnering with Montreal producer and composer Jean Massicotte (who's worked with Lhasa and Patrick Watson), Doubleheader's intent is to collaborate with other rappers and singers. "Diamond Flake" sees Comeau and Massicotte working with Polaris Prize shortlister Dominique Fils-Aimé for a disco track that sets the tone from the jump. "Louder, louder," sings Fils-Aimé over a swirling beat, as shimmering keys and synths take us higher and higher. The line "Diamond flake dans ma protein shake" is a distinctly Radio Radio turn of phrase, but the star of the show is Fils-Aimé, who really lets loose over that insistent groove. We already published a list of possible songs of the summer — but "Diamond Flake" is a real contender. — Holly Gordon