Justin Bieber returns with Yummy new single

Justin Bieber has been teasing a new single for a few weeks now and, today, fans can finally press play on Yummy.

The track marks Bieber's first new solo release since his 2015 album, Purpose. While Bieber told fans last March that he was taking a break to focus on "repairing some of the deep rooted issues" he was dealing with, the Canadian pop star quickly hopped back into the studio to lend his voice to collaborators Ed Sheeran, Lil Dicky, Billie Eilish and Dan + Shay.

Yummy, a grooving R&B love song, serves as a first glimpse at Bieber's upcoming fifth studio album.

This is just one of many upcoming projects for Bieber in 2020. Earlier this week, YouTube announced an upcoming documentary series on the artist, titled Justin Bieber: Seasons, which will premiere Jan. 27 on its streaming platform.

And starting in May, Bieber will embark on a 45-show North American tour. Canadian stops will include Ottawa (Sept. 1), Quebec City (Sept. 3), Toronto (Sept. 10) and Montreal (Sept. 14).

In 2017, Bieber cancelled the remaining tour dates of his Purpose tour, explaining to fans: "Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be sustainable. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable."