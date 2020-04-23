Justin Bieber, Kaytranada and Drake lead Canada's nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards

The 2021 Grammy Award nominations were announced on Nov. 24, and a number of Canadian musicians were honoured — with one glaring omission.

Pop star Justin Bieber leads the list of Canadians nominees with four. His 2020 album, Changes, his first full-length release in five years, is up for best pop vocal album and his singles "Yummy" and "Intentions" (the latter featuring Migos rapper Quavo) are nominated for best pop solo performance and best pop duo/group performance, respectively. Elsewhere, Bieber earned his first nomination in the best country duo/group performance category for "10,000 Hours," his collaboration with Dan + Shay.

Toronto rapper Drake also had a strong showing with three nominations, all for singles he released this year. (Drake doesn't have an album scheduled for release till January, the highly-anticipated Certified Lover Boy.) His song, "Laugh Now, Cry Later," featuring Chicago rapper Lil Durk, is nominated both best melodic rap performance and best rap song. And his music video for "Life is Good," a track that reunites Drake with previous collaborator Future, is up for best music video.

2016 Polaris Music Prize winner Kaytranada earned his first-ever Grammy nominations, appearing in three categories: best new artist, best dance recording and best dance/electronic album. He is nominated for his late-2019 release, and 2020 Polaris Music Prize nominated album, Bubba, and one of its tracks, "10%," featuring Kali Uchis.

Recording engineer Shawn Everett received three nominations in the best engineered album, non-classical category for his work with Beck, Brittany Howard and Devon Gilfillian.

A shocking snub among Canadian artists is Toronto R&B star the Weeknd, who had one of the biggest singles of 2020, "Blinding Lights." His album, After Hours, topped the Billboard charts, has recently taken home multiple American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, and was eligible for the 2021 Grammy Awards, but didn't get any nominations. He has previously won three Grammys and has had 10 previous nominations.

Below, all the Canadian nominees.

Best Latin rock or alternative album: Lido Pimienta, Miss Colombia.

Best folk album: Leonard Cohen,Thanks for the Dance.

Best remixed recording: "Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)," Morgan Page, Deadmau5.

Best engineered album, non classical:

Shawn Everett, engineer, Black Hole Rainbow (Devon Gilfillian).

Shawn Everett, engineer, Hyperspace (Beck).

Shawn Everett, engineer, Jaime (Brittany Howard).

Best musical theatre album: Glen Ballard and Alanis Morissette, lyricists; original Broadway cast, Jagged Little Pill.

Best video: Future feat. Drake, "Life is Good."

Best classical instrumental solo: Daniil Trifonov, Philadelphia Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Destination Rachmaninoff: Arrival.

Best classical compendium: Matt Haimovitz, Julian Wachner, Luna Pearl Woolf: Fire and Flood.

Best melodic rap performance: Drake feat. Lil Durk, "Laugh Now, Cry Later."

Best rap song: Drake feat. Lil Durk, "Laugh Now, Cry Later."

Best pop solo performance: Justin Bieber, "Yummy."

Best pop duo: Justin Bieber feat. Quavo, "Intentions."

Best traditional pop vocal album: Rufus Wainwright, Unfollow the Rules.

Best pop vocal album: Justin Bieber, Changes.

Best country song: Ingrid Andress (Sam Ellis, songwriter), "More Hearts Than Mine."

Best country duo/group performance: Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours."

Best dance recording:

Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis, "10%"

Jayda G, "Both of Us."



Best dance/electronic album: Kaytranada, Bubba.

Best spoken word album: Ken Jennings, Alex Trebek: The Answer Is....

Best new artist: Kaytranada

Song of the year: Julia Michaels, JP Saxe, "If the World was Ending."

Record of the year:

Post Malone (Frank Dukes, producer), "Circles."

Dua Lipa (Drew Jurecka, engineer), "Don't Start Now."

Album of the year: Post Malone (Frank Dukes, producer), Hollywood's Bleeding.