Justin Bieber's 5 best hockey moments

In an alternate universe somewhere, Justin Bieber could've been a top-scoring NHL player.

The Canadian pop star grew up playing hockey and almost pursued a career on the ice. "He always wanted to be a professional hockey player or soccer player," his mother Pattie Mallette said in a 2013 MTV interview.

While Bieber eventually channelled his energy into music, he never stopped skating, often posting clips on social media of himself practicing and attending various games in L.A. and Toronto. His skills are so well-known that he's even been challenged by professional players — in 2018 by U.S. women's Olympic goalie Maddie Rooney and in 2020 by St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. (Binnington revived his challenge recently ahead of the 2024 NHL All-Star game, but the goalie didn't earn enough votes to qualify for the event.)

Ahead of this year's NHL All-Star game, in which Bieber will serve as one of the celebrity captains playing alongside his friend and Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, we wanted to look back at some of Bieber's best hockey moments.

The NHL all-star skills competition takes place on Feb. 2 and the all-star game will be played the following day at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the Feb. 3 game on CBC at 3 p.m. ET.

1. Playing in the 2017 NHL All-Star game

Bieber made his NHL All-Star debut in 2017 alongside a star-studded lineup including Tim Robbins, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Taylor Kitsch. While Bieber didn't score for most of the celebrity hockey match, which took place at L.A.'s Staples Center (since renamed Crypto.com Arena), the pop star did clinch a win for his team with an empty net goal. "I was shocked at how good the kid can play," Gooding Jr. told the press. "He really has nice skills, and he's a sweet kid, too."

2. Surprising a fan with a day on the ice with the Toronto Maple Leafs

In 2011, eight-year-old Jake Shafer's wish came true when his favourite artist Justin Bieber surprised him at the Air Canada Centre (now the Scotiabank Arena) with a day on the ice, skating and practicing with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Arranged by the Children's Wish Foundation, Shafer, who was fighting stage 4 neuroblastoma at the time, was also given VIP tickets to Bieber's concert at Massey Hall. "Today was the best day ever," Shafer said in Bieber's Christmas TV special, Justin Bieber: Home for the Holidays. In 2013, Bieber re-shared this moment on Twitter following the news of Shafer's death, writing, "The world lost a great kid but I'm grateful I got to meet him."

3. Teaching Jimmy Fallon how to play hockey

The Tonight Show host invited Bieber to an ice rink in 2020 (before the COVID-19 pandemic) to pick up some tips and tricks from the pop star. They had to start with the basics, such as the layers of gear one must wear and how to skate in general. But Bieber continued to up the ante, challenging Fallon to fast-paced drills and a shootout where Bieber won 3-0. To cap off the funny segment, Bieber took a victory lap in the form of performing the Canadian national anthem while riding the zamboni.

4. Launching the House of Hockey

Last year, the Toronto Maple Leafs teamed up with Tim Hortons and Bieber's fashion brand Drew House to launch House of Hockey , a ball hockey program that's free, inclusive and accessible to youth who face financial or social barriers of entry into the sport. "My goal is to help kids everywhere have access to the sport," Bieber said in a statement. Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan added, "Alongside Justin and Drew House, we look forward to empowering the future of hockey and taking steps to ensure youths that want to play have an opportunity to do so."

5. Drew House designs 2024 NHL All-Star jerseys

In addition to Bieber being a celebrity captain at this year's NHL All-Star game, his brand also teamed up with the NHL to create special edition jerseys that will be worn this weekend. The jerseys are adorned with yellow stars and come in four colours: blue, red, yellow and white. NHL chief brand officer and senior executive vice president Brian Jennings praised the designs, noting in a statement: "The vibrant colours in this year's All-Star collection are both youthful and classic and offer the perfect complement to the young NHL talent set to meet in Toronto for this year's NHL All-Star Weekend."