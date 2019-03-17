Watch Tyler Shaw perform 'With You' at the 2019 Juno Awards
The former breakthrough artist of the year wowed the crowd with his guitar and vocals.
The former breakthrough artist of the year wowed the crowd with his guitar and vocals
Tyler Shaw was named breakthrough artist of the year at the 2014 Juno Awards. He was back in 2019 as a nominee for pop album of the year.
Shaw wowed the crowd at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont., with his expressive voice and guitar on his song "With You." Watch above.