Watch the Reklaws perform 'Long Live the Night' at the 2019 Juno Awards
The brother-sister duo took the stage as nominees for country album of the year.
The brother-sister duo took the stage as nominees for country album of the year
At some point, siblings Jenna and Stuart Walker must have noticed that their last name, spelled backwards, is Reklaw, and boom: they had the name for their country music duo.
The Reklaws took the stage of Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont., as nominees for the 2019 Juno Award for country album of the year. From their album Feels Like That, they performed "Long Live the Night."