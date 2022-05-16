Watch Snotty Nose Rez Kids and DJ Shub's gripping performance at the 2022 Juno Awards

DJ Shub, Snotty Nose Rez Kids performs "War Club", "Uncle Rico" | Juno Awards 2022 Duration 4:02 DJ Shub, Snotty Nose Rez Kids performs "War Club," "Uncle Rico" at the Juno Awards 2022

"Tonight, I lift up survivors and intergenerational trauma survivors who have channelled our collective pain and suffering through the medium of music. They put the 'truth' into truth and reconciliation," said National Chief RoseAnne Archibald as she introduced Snotty Nose Rez Kids and DJ Shub's collaborative set at the 2022 Juno Awards.

Watch the artists' powerful performances of "War Club," "Rebirth" and "Uncle Rico" below.