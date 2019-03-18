Watch Shawn Mendes perform 'In my Blood' from Europe for the 2019 Junos

Shawn Mendes couldn't attend the 2019 Juno Awards because he was touring his self-titled album overseas. So he did the next-best thing: he delivered an exclusive taped performance of the Juno-nominated "In my Blood" from Europe.

Mendes has been nominated for a total of eighteen Juno Awards, including six nominations this year. In 2018, he took home single of the year for "There's Nothing Holdin' me Back."

"I wish I could be there in person to celebrate Canada's biggest night in music," said Mendes in the video. "I love my fans and my country, and I hope everyone enjoys what we have in store all the way from Europe!"

Watch his performance above.