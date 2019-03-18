Skip to Main Content
Watch Shawn Mendes perform 'In my Blood' from Europe for the 2019 Junos

Junos

Watch Shawn Mendes perform 'In my Blood' from Europe for the 2019 Junos

The singer delivered an exclusive performance of his Juno-nominated hit.

The singer delivered an exclusive performance of his Juno-nominated hit

CBC ·

Shawn Mendes couldn't attend the 2019 Juno Awards because he was touring his self-titled album overseas. So he did the next-best thing: he delivered an exclusive taped performance of the Juno-nominated "In my Blood" from Europe.

Mendes has been nominated for a total of eighteen Juno Awards, including six nominations this year. In 2018, he took home single of the year for "There's Nothing Holdin' me Back."

"I wish I could be there in person to celebrate Canada's biggest night in music," said Mendes in the video. "I love my fans and my country, and I hope everyone enjoys what we have in store all the way from Europe!"

Watch his performance above.

Related Stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us