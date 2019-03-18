Watch Nav perform "Champion" and "Wanted" at the 2019 Junos
The XO-signed rapper makes his Juno Awards debut.
Breakthrough artist of the year nominee Nav made his Juno Awards debut at the 2019 broadcast, performing "Champion" and "Wanted." The Toronto-born rapper and the Weeknd affiliate released his debut album Reckless in 2018, and has previously collaborated with artists like Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage.
Watch his performance above.