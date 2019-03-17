Watch Loud Luxury perform 'Body' at the 2019 Junos
The dance duo returned for their biggest hometown performance yet — with cheerleaders!
The dance duo returned for their biggest hometown performance yet — with cheerleaders!
London, Ont., duo Loud Luxury returned to their hometown with Brando to deliver a big performance of their hit "Body" at the 2019 Juno Awards. Joining them were the Western Mustangs Marching Band and Cheerleaders.
It was a successful debut year for Loud Luxury, who were up for four awards including single of the year, breakthrough group of the year and dance recording of the year. You can watch the full performance above.
Follow CBC Music's complete coverage of the 2019 Juno Awards at cbcmusic.ca/junos.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.