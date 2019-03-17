Watch Loud Luxury perform 'Body' at the 2019 Junos

London, Ont., duo Loud Luxury returned to their hometown with Brando to deliver a big performance of their hit "Body" at the 2019 Juno Awards. Joining them were the Western Mustangs Marching Band and Cheerleaders.

It was a successful debut year for Loud Luxury, who were up for four awards including single of the year, breakthrough group of the year and dance recording of the year. You can watch the full performance above.

Follow CBC Music's complete coverage of the 2019 Juno Awards at cbcmusic.ca/junos.