Watch Lights' stripped-down cover of Nickelback's 'How you Remind Me'

Rock band Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 52nd Juno Awards, which will be broadcast from Rogers Place in Edmonton on March 13, 2023.

To celebrate the band's achievement, CBC Music presents Nickelback Sessions, a series of five new and surprising covers of classic Nickelback songs.

In the first one, Lights (herself a 10-time Juno nominee and four-time winner) puts her stamp on "How you Remind Me," the lead single from Nickelback's third studio album, Silver Side Up, released in 2001 and widely considered to be Nickelback's signature song. For her cover, Lights draws you into an intimate space for a moody take on the song, with just keyboard, guitar and drums — a far cry from the original's powerful grunge-rock.

"When higher energy songs like this are stripped back, it really showcases how strong the lyrics and melody are," she told CBC Music, adding, "There's a reason everyone knows this song." Watch her performance, above.

Future videos in CBC Music's Nickelback Sessions will feature covers from Alicia Moffet, DijahSB, Sacha and Sonus Ensemble.

You can watch the live Juno Awards broadcast across Canada on Monday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC-TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.