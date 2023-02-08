Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Watch

Watch Lights' stripped-down cover of Nickelback's 'How you Remind Me'

To celebrate Nickelback’s induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2023 Juno Awards, here’s an intimate new twist on the band’s grunge-rock hit from 2001.

An intimate twist on the grunge-rock hit from 2001 to kick off our new series, Nickelback Sessions

CBC Music · CBC Music ·

Lights | How You Remind Me | Nickelback Sessions

14 hours ago
Duration 3:39
Lights puts her stamp on Nickelback's “How you Remind Me.” Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2023 Juno Awards — tune in live on Monday, March 13, at cbcmusic.ca/junos

Rock band Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 52nd Juno Awards, which will be broadcast from Rogers Place in Edmonton on March 13, 2023.

To celebrate the band's achievement, CBC Music presents Nickelback Sessions, a series of five new and surprising covers of classic Nickelback songs.

In the first one, Lights (herself a 10-time Juno nominee and four-time winner) puts her stamp on "How you Remind Me," the lead single from Nickelback's third studio album, Silver Side Up, released in 2001 and widely considered to be Nickelback's signature song. For her cover, Lights draws you into an intimate space for a moody take on the song, with just keyboard, guitar and drums — a far cry from the original's powerful grunge-rock.

"When higher energy songs like this are stripped back, it really showcases how strong the lyrics and melody are," she told CBC Music, adding, "There's a reason everyone knows this song." Watch her performance, above.

Future videos in CBC Music's Nickelback Sessions will feature covers from Alicia Moffet, DijahSB, Sacha and Sonus Ensemble.

You can watch the live Juno Awards broadcast across Canada on Monday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC-TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

An image of actor Simu Liu, lying on the ground, holding a Juno Award, with the words "Join host Simu Liu at the Junos live on March 13."
(CBC)

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now