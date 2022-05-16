Watch Lauren Spencer-Smith perform 'Fingers Crossed' at the 2022 Juno Awards

Lauren Spencer-Smith has racked up over 170 million streams on Spotify for her emotional hit "Fingers Crossed." The public first got a taste of the Vancouver Island-born singer when she was just 16, showing off her phenomenal vocals on season 18 of American Idol. And now, her brand of sensitive pop has graced the Juno stage. Her paired back performance, accompanied by piano and a string quartet, was chockful of feels and earned a standing ovation.

Watch the performance below.