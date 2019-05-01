Watch highlights from the 2019 Junofest classical showcase
Juno nominees including Gryphon Trio and Blake Pouliot performed at Aeolian Hall in London, Ont.
The 2019 Junofest classical showcase featured a wide range of music — from familiar pieces by Mozart, Schubert and Ravel to new works by Canadians Nicole Lizee, Cassandra Miller, Bekah Simms and David Braid — all performed by a stellar lineup.
Gryphon Trio was the house band, sharing the stage with a whole roster of musicians nominated in the Juno Awards' four classical categories: large ensemble, solo/chamber music, vocal/choral and composition of the year.
The concert, which took place at Aeolian Hall in London, Ont., was a presentation of CBC Music and the Canadian Music Centre.
Scroll down to watch highlights featuring Miriam Khalil, Blake Pouliot, Sarah Jeffrey, Amanda Lowry, Ben Reimer, Marc-André Hamelin, Patricia O'Callaghan and Jamie Parker.