Skip to Main Content
Watch highlights from the 2019 Junofest classical showcase

Junos

Notifications

Watch

Watch highlights from the 2019 Junofest classical showcase

Juno nominees including Gryphon Trio and Blake Pouliot performed at Aeolian Hall in London, Ont.

Juno nominees including Gryphon Trio and Blake Pouliot performed at Aeolian Hall in London, Ont.

CBC Music ·
Pianist Jamie Parker performs at the 2019 Junofest classical showcase at Aeolian Hall in London, Ont. (CBC)

The 2019 Junofest classical showcase featured a wide range of music — from familiar pieces by Mozart, Schubert and Ravel to new works by Canadians Nicole Lizee, Cassandra Miller, Bekah Simms and David Braid — all performed by a stellar lineup.

Gryphon Trio was the house band, sharing the stage with a whole roster of musicians nominated in the Juno Awards' four classical categories: large ensemble, solo/chamber music, vocal/choral and composition of the year.

The concert, which took place at Aeolian Hall in London, Ont., was a presentation of CBC Music and the Canadian Music Centre.

Scroll down to watch highlights featuring Miriam Khalil, Blake Pouliot, Sarah Jeffrey, Amanda Lowry, Ben Reimer, Marc-André Hamelin, Patricia O'Callaghan and Jamie Parker.

Gryphon Trio perform Rebecca Clarke: Piano Trio, third movement (Allegro vigoroso) 7:31
Blake Pouliot, Hsin-I Huang perform Maurice Ravel: Tzigane 10:02
Gryphon Trio and Miriam Khalil perform Osvaldo Golijov: Ayre (selections, arr. Roberto Occhipinti) 11:06
Ben Reimer performs Nicole Lizee: Katana of Choice 10:33
Marc-André Hamelin performs Impromptu in A-flat Major, Op. 142, No. 2 5:45
A performance of W.A. Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F Major, K. 370 12:33
Jamie Parker performs Cassandra Miller: Philip the Wanderer 4:46
Amanda Lowry performs Bekah Simms: Skinscape 4:16
Patricia O’Callaghan and Gryphon Trio perform David Braid: Corona Divinae Misericordiae (excerpts) 6:41

Related Stories