Watch highlights from the 2019 Junofest classical showcase

The 2019 Junofest classical showcase featured a wide range of music — from familiar pieces by Mozart, Schubert and Ravel to new works by Canadians Nicole Lizee, Cassandra Miller, Bekah Simms and David Braid — all performed by a stellar lineup.

Gryphon Trio was the house band, sharing the stage with a whole roster of musicians nominated in the Juno Awards' four classical categories: large ensemble, solo/chamber music, vocal/choral and composition of the year.

The concert, which took place at Aeolian Hall in London, Ont., was a presentation of CBC Music and the Canadian Music Centre.

Scroll down to watch highlights featuring Miriam Khalil, Blake Pouliot, Sarah Jeffrey, Amanda Lowry, Ben Reimer, Marc-André Hamelin, Patricia O'Callaghan and Jamie Parker.

Gryphon Trio perform Rebecca Clarke: Piano Trio, third movement (Allegro vigoroso) 7:31

Blake Pouliot, Hsin-I Huang perform Maurice Ravel: Tzigane 10:02

Gryphon Trio and Miriam Khalil perform Osvaldo Golijov: Ayre (selections, arr. Roberto Occhipinti) 11:06

Ben Reimer performs Nicole Lizee: Katana of Choice 10:33

Marc-André Hamelin performs Impromptu in A-flat Major, Op. 142, No. 2 5:45

A performance of W.A. Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F Major, K. 370 12:33

Jamie Parker performs Cassandra Miller: Philip the Wanderer 4:46

Amanda Lowry performs Bekah Simms: Skinscape 4:16