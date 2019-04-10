Watch hard-hitting performances from the 2019 Junofest Jazz Showcase

This year's Junofest Jazz Showcase delivered one of the hardest-hitting jazz lineups of the year. Led by musical director Mike Downes, the band featured six of this year's Juno-nominated acts: Allison Au, Alison Young, Larnell Lewis, Robi Botos and Quinsin Nachoff.

CBC Music's Laila Biali did double duty as host and performer, as she was nominated for (and later won) the award for vocal jazz album of the year. Botos also took home a Juno, for jazz album of the year: solo. The true spirit of jazz music was on display as this all-star cast played to a roaring audience at the McManus Stage in London, Ont.

Watch their performances from the 2019 Juno Jazz Showcase below.

Larnell Lewis performs "No Access?" with Robi Botos, Mike Downes, Quinsin Nachoff and Alison Young at the 2019 Junofest Jazz Showcase. 6:05

Larnell Lewis performs "Beignets" alongside Robi Botos, Mike Downes, Quinsin Nachoff and Alison Young at the 2019 Junofest Jazz Showcase. 5:21

Alison Young performs "Celia & Harry" with Allison Au, Robi Botos, Mike Downes and Larnell Lewis at the 2019 Junofest Jazz Showcase. 6:52

Alison Young performs "Cedar Roots" with Robi Botos, Mike Downes, and Larnell Lewis at the 2019 Junofest Jazz Showcase. 5:48

Quinsin Nachoff performs 'Kites' at the 2019 Junos Jazz Showcase 8:48

Quinsin Nachoff performs 'Clairvoyant Jest' at the 2019 Junos Jazz Showcase. 6:35

Laila Biali performs "Got to Love" with Robi Botos, Mike Downes and Larnell Lewis at the 2019 Junofest Jazz Showcase. 3:08

Laila Biali performs "Satellite" with Robi Botos, Mike Downes and Larnell Lewis at the 2019 Junofest Jazz Showcase. 4:43

Laila Biali performs "Serenbe" with Robi Botos, Mike Downes, Larnell Lewis and Quinsin Nachoff at the 2019 Junofest Jazz Showcase. 3:56

Allison Au performs "The Orchid" with Robi Botos, Mike Downes, Larnell Lewis and Quinsin Nachoff at the 2019 Junofest Jazz Showcase. 7:58

Allison Au performs "Vista" with Robi Botos, Mike Downes and Larnell Lewis at the 2019 Junofest Jazz Showcase. 6:27

Robi Botos performs "Budapest" with Mike Downes and Larnell Lewis at the 2019 Junofest Jazz Showcase. 9:27