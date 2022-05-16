Watch Deborah Cox bring down the house with her 2022 Junos performance

Deborah Cox performs a medley of her hit songs | Juno Awards 2022 Duration 4:43 Deborah Cox performs "Where do we go from here," "Nobody's Supposed to be Here," "Who do U Love," "Beautiful U R" at the Juno Awards 2022

Deborah Cox had already brought people to their feet at the 2022 Juno Awards with her acceptance speech during her Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction, but she did it a second time when she performed a string of her hits.

Watch the legendary singer belt out "Where do we go From Here," "Nobody's Supposed to be Here," "Who do U Love" and "Beautiful U R" above.