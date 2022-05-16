Watch Deborah Cox bring down the house with her 2022 Junos performance
The Hall of Fame inductee did a 4-song medley of 'Where do we go From Here,' 'Nobody's Supposed to be Here,' 'Who do U Love' and 'Beautiful U R.'
Deborah Cox had already brought people to their feet at the 2022 Juno Awards with her acceptance speech during her Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction, but she did it a second time when she performed a string of her hits.
Watch the legendary singer belt out "Where do we go From Here," "Nobody's Supposed to be Here," "Who do U Love" and "Beautiful U R" above.
