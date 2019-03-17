Watch Corey Hart's induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame
Host Sarah McLachlan presented the singer-songwriter with the night's biggest honour
Corey Hart was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2019 Juno Awards. The evening's host, Sarah McLachlan, introduced Hart who went up onstage and accepted this honour and paid tribute to his four kids.
Watch the full acceptance speech above.
