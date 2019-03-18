Watch Corey Hart perform at the 2019 Juno Awards

Thirty-five years after "Sunglasses at Night" catapulted Corey Hart to synth-paved superstardom, the Montreal singer-songwriter was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2019 Juno Awards.

During the big broadcast, Hart performed "Never Surrender" and "Sunglasses at Night." You can watch it above.

For all things Junos, head to cbc.ca/junos.