Watch bbno$ perform 'Lalala' and 'Edamame' at the 2022 Juno Awards

The Vancouver rapper and songwriter was joined by a killer brass band on Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

The Vancouver rapper and songwriter was joined by a killer brass band on Budweiser Stage

1 hour ago
Duration 3:23
Vancouver rapper and songwriter bbno$ was a featured performer at the 2022 Juno Awards, backed by an impressive band of horns and drums on Toronto's Budweiser Stage. He played his two biggest songs — "Lalala" and "Edamame" — for an enthusiastic crowd. 

