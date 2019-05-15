Watch bbno$ perform 'Lalala' and 'Edamame' at the 2022 Juno Awards
The Vancouver rapper and songwriter was joined by a killer brass band on Budweiser Stage in Toronto.
The Vancouver rapper and songwriter was joined by a killer brass band on Budweiser Stage
Vancouver rapper and songwriter bbno$ was a featured performer at the 2022 Juno Awards, backed by an impressive band of horns and drums on Toronto's Budweiser Stage. He played his two biggest songs — "Lalala" and "Edamame" — for an enthusiastic crowd.