Watch Bülow perform a medley at the 2019 Junos
The rising pop star makes her Juno Awards debut singing "Two Punks in Love" and "Not a Love Song."
Three years ago, Megan Bülow was discovered at a summer camp. Now, she's performing on the Junos stage.
The first-time nominee, who was up for four awards this year, hit the stage at the broadcast to perform a medley of her two hits "Two Punks in Love" and "Not a Love Song." You can watch the full performance above.
Follow CBC Music's complete coverage of the 2019 Juno Awards at cbcmusic.ca/junos.
Comments
