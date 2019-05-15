Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Watch Avril Lavigne's performance at the 2022 Juno Awards

She sang a 5-song medley of her biggest hits at Toronto's Budweiser Stage.

She sang a 5-song medley of her biggest hits at Toronto's Budweiser Stage

2 hours ago
Duration 4:43
Avril Lavigne performs "Complicated", "Bite Me", "Girlfriend", "Sk8er Boi", "I'm with You" at the Juno Awards 2022

Avril Lavigne performed an electrifying medley during the 2022 Juno Awards at Budweiser Stage in Toronto. The punk-pop pioneer sang a mashup of "Complicated," Girlfriend," "Sk8er Boi" and "I'm With You" from her debut album, Let Go, which turns 20 in June. She also included her latest single, "Bite Me" in the medley. Watch it all above.

