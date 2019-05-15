Watch Avril Lavigne's performance at the 2022 Juno Awards

Avril Lavigne performed an electrifying medley during the 2022 Juno Awards at Budweiser Stage in Toronto. The punk-pop pioneer sang a mashup of "Complicated," Girlfriend," "Sk8er Boi" and "I'm With You" from her debut album, Let Go, which turns 20 in June. She also included her latest single, "Bite Me" in the medley. Watch it all above.