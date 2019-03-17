Watch Arkells perform 'Hand me Downs' at the 2019 Junos

Hamilton rock band Arkells are a Junos favourite and they continue to blow audiences away with their energetic live show.

Nominated for two awards this year — group of the year and rock album of the year — Arkells took to the stage of Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont., to perform their song "Hand me Downs." Watch above.

