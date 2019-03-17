Watch Arkells perform 'Hand me Downs' at the 2019 Junos
The four-time Juno Award winners took the stage for a third year in a row.
Hamilton rock band Arkells are a Junos favourite and they continue to blow audiences away with their energetic live show.
Nominated for two awards this year — group of the year and rock album of the year — Arkells took to the stage of Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont., to perform their song "Hand me Downs." Watch above.
Follow CBC Music's complete coverage of the 2019 Juno Awards at cbcmusic.ca/junos.
