Watch Arkells kick off the 2022 Juno Awards

Seven-time Juno Award winners Arkells opened the broadcast with an energetic performance of their songs, "Reckoning" and "You can get It" on Sunday evening. The Hamilton band then added one more Juno win to their belt, taking home group of the year. The last time Arkells performed at Toronto's Budweiser Stage was last August when their concert marked the city's return to large-scale live music.

Watch the full performance below.