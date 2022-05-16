Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Watch Arcade Fire close out the 2022 Juno Awards with 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)'

The Montreal rockers performed the newest single from their 6th studio album.

Arcade Fire performing at the 2022 Juno Awards in Toronto. (CARAS/iPhoto)

Arcade Fire has had a pretty busy year so far, between performances at Coachella, Saturday Night Live and now the Juno Awards. The Montreal rock band closed out this year's broadcast with "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)," the second single off their sixth studio album, We. While the band didn't have any Juno nominations this year, they are 10-time Juno winners; their last album, 2018's Everything Now, earned album of the year. 

Watch the band's performance of "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)" below. 

Arcade Fire perform "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)" | Juno Awards 2022

1 hour ago
Duration 4:40
Arcade Fire perform "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)" at the Juno Awards 2022

now