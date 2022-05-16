Watch Arcade Fire close out the 2022 Juno Awards with 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)'

Arcade Fire has had a pretty busy year so far, between performances at Coachella, Saturday Night Live and now the Juno Awards. The Montreal rock band closed out this year's broadcast with "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)," the second single off their sixth studio album, We. While the band didn't have any Juno nominations this year, they are 10-time Juno winners; their last album, 2018's Everything Now, earned album of the year.

Watch the band's performance of "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)" below.