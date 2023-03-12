Content
Watch the Sadies, Corb Lund and Shannon Johnson perform at the 2023 Juno Opening Night Awards

The Canadian roots-rock and country-folk giants joined forces for the emotional 'In Memoriam' segment.

Bright lights flood the stage highlighting three people singing and playing instruments behind microphones. From left, a white woman in a pink blouse holding a fiddle, in the middle a man in a dark cowboy hat playing guitar, and on the right a man playing a guitar in a dark jacket and white shirt.
From left: Shannon Johnson, Corb Lund, and Travis Good and the Sadies pay tribute to the Canadian artists and music industry friends that passed away in the last year. (CARAS/iPhoto)

Roots rockers the Sadies, alt-country artist Corb Lund, and folk musician Shannon Johnson united at the Juno Opening Night Awards on March 11 to perform the folk classic "Four Strong Winds" during the "In Memoriam" tribute to artists we lost over the past year. 

"Four Strong Winds" was written in 1962 by Ian Tyson (Sept. 25, 1933 - Dec. 29, 2022). He recorded the song with his partner, Sylvia Tyson, under their folk-duo name, Ian & Sylvia. The song became a massive hit for the pair, establishing Ian & Sylvia as Canadian folk legends who influenced generations of songwriters, including the Sadies, Lund and Johnson. You can watch their heartfelt performance above.

