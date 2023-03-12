Watch the Sadies, Corb Lund and Shannon Johnson perform at the 2023 Juno Opening Night Awards

Roots rockers the Sadies, alt-country artist Corb Lund, and folk musician Shannon Johnson united at the Juno Opening Night Awards on March 11 to perform the folk classic "Four Strong Winds" during the "In Memoriam" tribute to artists we lost over the past year.

"Four Strong Winds" was written in 1962 by Ian Tyson (Sept. 25, 1933 - Dec. 29, 2022). He recorded the song with his partner, Sylvia Tyson, under their folk-duo name, Ian & Sylvia. The song became a massive hit for the pair, establishing Ian & Sylvia as Canadian folk legends who influenced generations of songwriters, including the Sadies, Lund and Johnson. You can watch their heartfelt performance above.