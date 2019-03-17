Live

Watch the 2019 Juno Awards and Red Carpet

Tune in Sunday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET to watch the 2019 Juno Awards live from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. The ceremony, hosted by Sarah McLachlan, will include performances by Coeur de pirate, the Reklaws, Jeremy Dutcher, Loud Luxury, Bülow and Hall of Fame inductee Corey Hart. Leading into the show (at 7 p.m. ET), CBC Musics Raina Douris talks to Canadas brightest music stars on the red carpet before they head into the 2019 Juno Awards.

