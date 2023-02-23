Watch Sinzere and K-Riz's electrifying Road to the Junos performances

K-Riz performs his blend of rap and R&B live at 99ten in Edmonton as part of the Road to the Junos concert series.

To celebrate the 52nd Juno Awards taking place in Edmonton, CBC Music and the Junos 2023 Edmonton Host Committee present Road to the Junos, a concert series spotlighting local musicians in the Alberta capital.

Rappers Sinzere and K-Riz each performed high-energy sets, bringing their smooth songs to the 99Ten stage.

"This is my second time performing here and I'm so honoured to be here with everybody," Sinzere told the cheering crowd with a smile.

She gave a dynamic performance of "The Mission," "Tricky" and more of her songs, bringing a medley of sounds to life onstage.

"My sound is like jambalaya. If it was a dish, it'd be jambalaya," she told CBC Music. "There's so many different aspects to it, it's infused with rock, with reggae, of course hip-hop, rap, [and] a little bit of soul in there."

Road to the Junos: Sinzere Duration 37:53 Sinzere performs her unique brand of rap and soul live at 99ten in Edmonton as part of the Road to the Junos concert series.

K-Riz's set included several jazz-infused rap songs filled with snappy bars, and some R&B-tinged songs that were elevated by the glossy vocals of a backup singer.

His passionate delivery made for a vibrant show, as he embraced the weight of his emotions on songs such as "Drowning."

"I feel like life imitates art and art imitates life, so when I'm going through things, when I'm happy or I'm sad or depressed or whatever, I try to make sure that comes through in the songwriting," he told CBC Music.

You can watch both performances above.

Simu Liu is back to host the 2023 Juno Awards on Monday, March 13, at 8 p.m ET. Tune in on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music and CBC Listen, and stream globally on cbcmusic.ca/junos.