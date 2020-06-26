Watch a virtual presentation of the 2020 Juno Awards

The Juno Awards were supposed to take place on March 15, but the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the in-person Saskatoon weekend of events.

Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, though, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC will reveal the winners in a special, virtual celebration via CBC Music and CBC Gem.

Watch the hour-and-a-half special above, and stay tuned via cbcmusic.ca/junos for the full list of winners.