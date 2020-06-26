Watch a virtual presentation of the 2020 Juno Awards
With performances by Alessia Cara, iskwē, Neon Dreams and the Dead South.
The Juno Awards were supposed to take place on March 15, but the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the in-person Saskatoon weekend of events.
Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, though, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC will reveal the winners in a special, virtual celebration via CBC Music and CBC Gem.
Watch the hour-and-a-half special above, and stay tuned via cbcmusic.ca/junos for the full list of winners.