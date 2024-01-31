Content
Junos·Live

Watch the 2024 Juno Awards nominee announcement

Tune in to the live stream on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. ET to find out who's nominated this year.

CBC Music ·

The nominees for the 2024 Juno Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. ET.

CBC Music's Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe will host the announcement live from downtown Toronto. Tune in, above, to find out who's nominated this year.

The 53rd annual Juno Awards and Juno Week 2024 will take place in Halifax from March 21-24.

Host Nelly Furtado is bringing the party to the 2024 Juno Awards on Sunday, March 24, at 8 p.m ET. Tune in on CBC-TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music and CBC Listen, and stream globally on cbcmusic.ca/junos.

A designed graphic with turquoise background and the words "Join host Nelly Furtado at the Junos live Sunday, March 24, 8 p.m. ET" with a photo of Nelly holding a Juno.
(CBC)

