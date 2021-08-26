The Juno Cup returns with Jim Cuddy, Aysanabee, Julian Taylor and more

The Juno Cup, an event that takes place during the lead-up to the Juno Awards, is back for the first time since 2019. Being held on Sunday, March 12, at Edmonton's Downtown Community Arena, the celebrity hockey game pits musicians and professional athletes against each other in support of MusiCounts, Canada's music education charity.

This year, participating athletes include: Ben Scrivens, Brad Dalgarno, Carla MacLeod, Chris Joseph, Claire Hobbs, Fernando Pisani, Isabelle Lajoie, Jason Chimera, Kelly Bechard, Kyle Brodziak, Ladislav Smid, Sydney Hughson, Tania Kenny, Taylor Anker and Zack Smith.

And the musicians participating are: Amanda Rheaume, Andrew O'Brien (Fortunate Ones), Aysanabee, James Priestner (Rare Americans), Jay Bodner (Indian City), Mike Belitsky (the Sadies), Devin Cuddy, Jim Cuddy (Blue Rodeo), Sean Dean (the Sadies), Jonny Gallant (Billy Talent), Ryan Gullen (the Sheepdogs), Julian Taylor, Sam Polley, JJ Shiplett, Dom Vallie, Jenna Walker (the Reklaws), Andrew Usenik (Ten Second Epic) and Rich Reid (Indian City).

Tickets for the 2023 Juno Cup are available here.

Simu Liu is back to host the 2023 Juno Awards on Monday, March 13, at 8 p.m ET. Tune in on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music and CBC Listen, and stream globally on cbcmusic.ca/junos.