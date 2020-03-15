Junos · Live

The 2020 JUNO Awards

Hosted by Alessia Cara from Saskatoon, Sask., the 49th annual Juno Awards will celebrate the highest honours in Canadian music with unforgettable performances, special appearances and surprise moments. Performances include Daniel Caesar, Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden, Lennon Stella, The Glorious Sons, Tory Lanez and more.

Social Sharing