The 2019 Juno Gala Dinner & Awards

Tune in Saturday, March 16, at 6:20 p.m. ET to watch the 2019 Juno gala dinner and awards, live from the London Convention Centre. The ceremony, co-hosted by Julie Nesrallah of CBC Music's Tempo and Billy Talent's Ben Kowalewicz, will see the majority of this year's Juno Awards handed out, including special achievement awards. Performers will include Donovan Woods, Hubert Lenoir, Dizzy and Exco Levi, as well as 2019 Allan Slaight Juno Master Class winners Port Cities.

