Live

The 2019 Juno Awards Broadcast (with Described Video)

Tune in Sunday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET to watch the 2019 Juno Awards live from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. The ceremony, hosted by Sarah McLachlan, will include performances by Coeur de pirate, the Reklaws, Jeremy Dutcher, Loud Luxury, Bülow and Hall of Fame inductee Corey Hart.

Social Sharing

Tune in Sunday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET to watch the 2019 Juno Awards live from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. The ceremony, hosted by Sarah McLachlan, will include performances by Coeur de pirate, the Reklaws, Jeremy Dutcher, Loud Luxury, Bülow and Hall of Fame inductee Corey Hart. 0:00