How to tune in to CBC Music's Juno week events and the 2022 Juno Awards

The most exciting week in Canadian music is just around the corner, and there is no shortage of live music events to keep you entertained.

Starting April 29 and leading up to the May 15 Juno Awards broadcast, CBC will be live streaming Juno week events on CBC-TV, CBC Music, CBC Radio One, CBC Gem, CBC Music's social channels and the home of all things Juno Awards, cbcmusic.ca/junos. Juno week events will include:

Friday, April 29

CBC Music Junofest presents: Frequencies showcase

Watch live at 8 p.m. ET on CBCmusic.ca/junos, CBC Music Facebook, CBC Music Twitter, CBC Music YouTube, CBC Music TikTok and CBC Gem.​

Captured live from Lula Lounge in Toronto, Errol Nazareth hosts the CBC Music Junofest Frequencies showcase, celebrating music from around the world and here in Canada. Enjoy performances from four Juno nominees for global music album of the year: Afrikana Soul Sister, Beny Esguerra and New Tradition Music, Donné Roberts and Moonshine.

Monday, May 6

CBC Music Junofest presents: Jazz showcase

Hosted by Ismaila Alfa live from Supermarket in Toronto, this Junofest jazz showcase features 11 musicians nominated in the three jazz categories at the 2022 Juno Awards. From traditional to vocal, from group to global, this showcase covers the jazz spectrum. Performers include: Amanda Tosoff, Avataar, Caity Gyorgy, ES:MO (Elizabeth Shepherd & Michael Occhipinti) and Jesse Ryan.

Wednesday, May 11

Juno Songwriters' Circle

Live from Massey Hall in Toronto, the perennially popular Songwriters' Circle returns, celebrating over five decades of excellence in songwriting. Hear Canada's top songwriters and 2022 Juno nominees come together onstage for intimate conversations and stripped-down performances. Featuring: Charlotte Day Wilson, TOBi, Serena Ryder, the Weather Station and more.

Thursday, May 12

CBC Music Junofest presents: Indigenous showcase (in partnership with Tkaronto Music Festival)

Join host Falen Johnson for performances from Indigenous Juno nominees, as well as some of the best up-and-coming Indigenous musicians, live from Dine Alone Records in Toronto.

Friday, May 13

CBC Music Junofest presents: The Block showcase

Hosted by Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe live from the Baby G in Toronto, The Block's CBC Music Junofest showcase continues the celebration of the culture with special performances by Thelonious, ZeneSoul, Exco Levi and TRP.P.

Saturday, May 14

Juno Opening Night Awards

Hosted by Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe, this celebration features the presentation of 40-plus Juno Awards, the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award, the Humanitarian Award Presented by Music Canada, the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award (MIMAA), presented by the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation, and performances from Ruby Waters, Valley, Allison Russell and more.

Sunday, May 15: Music Day on CBC

Listen:

Weekend Mornings on CBC Music

6 a.m. local time at CBC.ca/listen.

Miguel Rivas is your gateway to Music Day on CBC. He'll be highlighting the performers and nominees from the 2022 Juno Awards broadcast, plus previewing the special content coming up all Sunday long on CBC Music.

In Concert

9 a.m. local time at CBC.ca/listen.

Hosted by Paolo Pietropaolo, this In Concert Juno special will feature 2022 winners and nominees from all the classical categories.

The Juno Jazz Showcase

11 a.m. local time at CBC.ca/listen.

The Juno Songwriters' Circle

Noon local time at CBC.ca/listen.

Deep Dive on Deborah Cox

2 p.m. local time at CBC.ca/listen.

Host Rich Terfry deep-dives into Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Deborah Cox's self-titled album.

The Frequencies Juno Showcase



3 p.m. ET/AT/CT/MT, 8 p.m. PT at CBC.ca/listen.

The Indigenous Juno Showcase



4 p.m. ET/AT/CT, 9 p.m. MT/PT at CBC.ca/listen.

The Block Juno Showcase



5 p.m. ET/AT, 10 p.m. CT/MT/PT at CBC.ca/listen.

CBC Music presents: The Intro

10 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CT, 8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT, 11 p.m. AT at CBC.ca/listen.

Hosted by Jess Huddleston, this special Junos edition of The Intro showcases Canada's most exciting rising artists and Juno nominees through interviews and live performances.

The Juno Winners' Circle

6 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. AT, 5 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. PT at CBC.ca/listen.

Hosted by Pete Morey, this celebration of winners from the Juno Opening Night Awards includes commentary and context from CBC Music experts.

The 2022 Juno Awards

8 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. AT, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT at CBC.ca/listen.

Saroja Coelho and Rich Terfry are your commentators on the biggest night in Canadian music, featuring appearances, award presentations and performances from groundbreaking Canadian artists like Mustafa, Charlotte Cardin, bbno$, Arcade Fire and more.

Watch:

CBC Music presents: The Intro

6 p.m. ET on CBC-TV/CBC Gem.

Junos Pre-show with Tom Power

7 p.m. ET on CBC-TV/CBC Gem.

Tom Power, host of CBC Radio's flagship show, Q, sits down for intimate, in-depth conversations with some of the marquee names from this year's Juno Awards, including Charlotte Cardin, Deborah Cox, Haviah Mighty, and Simu Liu.

The 2022 Juno Awards

8 p.m. ET on CBCmusic.ca/junos, CBC Music Facebook, CBC Music Twitter, CBC Music YouTube, CBC Music TikTok and CBC Gem.

The 51st annual Juno Awards will make history on Sunday, May 15, as it broadcasts and streams for the first time from an outdoor venue at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, live across Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos . Hosted by Simu Liu, Canada's biggest night in music features the presentation of various Juno Awards, including the newest induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, sensational performances, and special appearances by Canada's hottest artists.