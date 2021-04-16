How to tune in to CBC Music's Juno week events and the 2021 Juno Awards

The most exciting week in Canadian music is just around the corner, and there is no shortage of live music events to keep you entertained.

Starting May 30 and leading up to the June 6 Juno Awards broadcast, CBC will be live streaming Juno Week events on CBC-TV, CBC Music radio, Radio One, CBC Gem, CBC Music social channels and the home of all things Juno Awards, cbcmusic.ca/junos. Juno Week events will include:

Sunday, May 30

CBC Music in studio at the Junos: the Classical Session

Watch live at 8 p.m. ET on CBCmusic.ca/junos , CBC Music Facebook , CBC Music Twitter , CBC Music YouTube and CBC Gem .​

Julie Nesrallah hosts a one-hour recital of chamber music performed by a selection of nominees and winners from the 2020 and 2021 Juno Awards. Harpist Angela Schwartzkopf and flutist Kaili Maimets play pieces by Mark Nerenberg and Marjan Mozetich. Then violinist Jonathan Crow and pianist Angela Park take the stage for Beethoven's "Spring" Sonata and the famous "Méditation" by Massenet.

Monday, May 31

CBC Music in studio at the Junos: CBC Q Live

Watch live at 8 p.m. ET on CBCmusic.ca/junos , CBC Music Facebook , CBC Music Twitter , CBC Music YouTube and CBC Gem .​

Gord Sinclair, Rob Baker, Johnny Fay and Paul Langlois of the Tragically Hip sit down with Q's Tom Power for an exclusive interview about their career, their long-lasting friendship, the 2021 Juno Humanitarian Award and the loss of their friend and bandmate Gord Downie.

Tuesday, June 1

CBC Music in studio at the Junos: The Block Session

Watch live at 8 p.m. ET on CBCmusic.ca/junos , CBC Music Facebook , CBC Music Twitter , CBC Music YouTube , CBC Music TikTok and CBC Gem .​

Hosted by Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe, The Block travels musically across genres. Using hip hop as a central tenet, the show crosses many intersections within Black music from across the diaspora. For this special live Junos edition, The Block celebrates Black musical achievement of the past, present and future with a selection of live performances from Michie Mee, Ammoye, Dijah SB and more.

Wednesday, June 2

CBC Music in studio at the Junos: the Jazz Session

Watch live at 8 p.m. ET on CBCmusic.ca/junos , CBC Music Facebook , CBC Music Twitter , CBC Music YouTube and CBC Gem .​

Hosted by Laila Biali, this Junos jazz session features nine legendary musicians nominated in the three jazz categories at the 2021 Juno Awards. From traditional to vocal, from group to Latin, this session has all the jazz stylings covered.

Thursday, June 3

CBC Music in studio at the Junos: the Reclaimed Session

Watch live at 8 p.m. ET on CBCmusic.ca/junos , CBC Music Facebook , CBC Music Twitter , CBC Music YouTube , CBC Music TikTok and CBC Gem .​

Connecting the generations and Indigenous nations across Turtle Island and beyond, this Reclaimed session features performances from this year's Indigenous Juno Award nominees and the next wave in Native music. From Nunavut to Wiikwemkoong, Denendeh to Tkaronto, the show will celebrate the sounds of Indigenous folk, roots, blues, powwow step and moccasin gaze.

Friday, June 4

Juno Opening Night Awards

Watch live at 8 p.m. ET on CBCmusic.ca/junos , CBC Music Facebook , CBC Music Twitter , CBC Music YouTube and CBC Gem .​

Hosted by Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe, this virtual celebration includes the presentation of 37 Juno Awards, the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award and the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award. The evening will also feature performances by nominees Ammoye, Kirk Diamond and Töme, Crown Lands, Lindsay Ell and MacKenzie Porter, Tobi and 2020/2021 Allan Slaight Juno Master Class shortlisters, Monowhales.

Saturday, June 5

Juno Songwriters' Circle

Watch live at 8 p.m. ET on CBCmusic.ca/junos , CBC Music Facebook , CBC Music Twitter , CBC Music YouTube and CBC Gem .​

Hosted by Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy and featuring Carole Pope (Rough Trade), Deborah Cox, Dan Hill and Leah Fay and Peter Dreimanis from July Talk, CBC Music and the Juno Awards' perennially popular Songwriters' Circle celebrates five decades of excellence in songwriting.

Sunday, June 6: Music Day on CBC

Listen:

Weekend Mornings on CBC Music

6 a.m. local time at CBC.ca/listen

Damhnait Doyle highlights great music from the 2021 Juno Awards performers and nominees.

In Concert

9 a.m. local time at CBC.ca/listen

Hosted by Paolo Pietropaolo, In Concert will feature 2021 classical winners and present the Juno Classical Showcase recorded at the Glenn Gould studio.

CBC Music in studio at the Junos: the Jazz Session

11 a.m. local time at CBC.ca/listen

Hosted by Laila Biali, this Junos jazz session features nine legendary musicians nominated in the three jazz categories at the 2021 Juno Awards. From traditional to vocal, from group to Latin, the showcase has all the jazz stylings covered.

Frequencies

12 p.m. local time at CBC.ca/listen

Hosted by Errol Nazareth, Frequencies celebrates the world music album of the year nominees by spinning songs from nominated artists like Gypsy Kumbia Orchestra, Lengaïa Salsa Brava, Mazacote, Okan and Zal Sissokho.

CBC Music in studio at the Junos: the Reclaimed Session

1 p.m. local time at CBC.ca/listen

Connecting the generations and Indigenous nations across Turtle Island and beyond, this Reclaimed session features performances from this year's Indigenous Juno Award nominees and the next wave in Native music. From Nunavut to Wiikwemkoong, Denendeh to Tkaronto, host Jarrett Martineau celebrates the sounds of Indigenous folk, roots, blues, powwow step and moccasin gaze.

CBC Music presents: The Intro

2 p.m. ET/AT/CT/MT and 7 p.m. PT at CBC.ca/listen

Hosted by Saroja Coelho, this special Junos edition of The Intro showcases rising artists from across the country through interviews and live performances.

CBC Music in studio at the Junos: The Block Session

3 p.m. ET/AT/CT and 8 p.m MT/PT at CBC.ca/listen

Hosted by Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe, The Block travels musically across genres. Using hip hop as a central tenet, the show crosses many intersections within Black music from across the diaspora. For this special Junos edition, The Block celebrates Black musical achievement of the past, present and future with a selection of live performances from Michie Mee, Ammoye, Dijah SB and more.

Deep Dive on Jann Arden

4 p.m. ET/AT and 9 pm CT/MT/PT at CBC.ca/listen

Host Rich Terfry deep dives into Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden's hit album, 1994's Living Under June.

The East Coast Juno Hour

5 p.m. Atlantic only at CBC.ca/listen

Hosted by Bill Roach, this is a celebration of East Coast Juno winners from this year and years past.

Juno Songwriters' Circle

5 p.m. ET at CBC.ca/listen

Hosted by Jim Cuddy and featuring Carole Pope (Rough Trade), Deborah Cox, Dan Hill and Leah Fay and Peter Dreimanis from July Talk, CBC Music and the Juno Awards' perennially popular Songwriters' Circle celebrates five decades of excellence in songwriting.

The Juno Winners' Circle

6 p.m. ET at CBC.ca/listen

Hosted by Odario Williams, this celebration of winners from the Juno Opening Night Awards includes commentary and context from some of your favourite CBC Music hosts.

The 2021 Juno Awards

8 p.m. ET at CBC.ca/listen

CBC Music presents the biggest night in Canadian music, featuring appearances, award presentations and performances from groundbreaking Canadian artists like the Tragically Hip, Feist and more.

Watch:

CBC Music presents: The Intro

5 p.m. ET on CBC-TV/ CBC Gem

Hosted by Saroja Coelho, this special Junos edition of The Intro showcases rising artists from across the country through interviews and live performances.

CBC Music presents: If These Walls Could Talk

6 p.m. ET on CBC-TV/ CBC Gem

A one-hour special taking you inside Canada's iconic music venues and hidden gems. Top Canadian musicians share stories of their historic nights at some of the country's best concert halls.

CBC Music presents: My Junos Moment

7 p.m. ET on CBC-TV/ CBC Gem

The biggest Canadian artists relive their iconic Juno moments. Alessia Cara takes on hosting duties as some of Canada's top music experts help define these special moments in Junos history.

The 2021 Juno Awards

8 p.m. ET on CBC-TV, CBCmusic.ca/junos , CBC Music Facebook , CBC Music Twitter , CBC Music YouTube , CBC Music TikTok, CBC.ca/listen and CBC Gem .

CBC Music presents the biggest night in Canadian music, featuring appearances, award presentations and performances from groundbreaking Canadian artists like the Tragically Hip, Feist and more.